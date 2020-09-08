Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of ROKU with an Overweight Rating

Wells Fargo analyst initiated coverage of ROKU with an Overweight rating and a price target of $215 on Tuesday. ROKU is in the Media and Entertainment industry and has a line of digital media players. The ROKU devices provide consumers with streaming media content for various online services. The line was introduced in May 2008 with its first model, developed in collaboration with Netflix.

ROKU is leading the wave of connected TV’s (CTVs) right now. Over the past four years, ROKU has grown 4x in active accounts and has grown 7x in the hours streamed. ROKU now stands at 43mm active accounts and the anlaysts expect this growth to continue since consumers tend to prefer connected TV’s where ROKU holds the top spot in market share.

ROKU's way of monetizing users has been a positive outcome to their stock. Analysts believe ROKU will drive "above-expectation advertising ARPU growth" thanks to their scale and ad tech, "creating a future heavyweight".

One factor that makes ROKU a better option in comparison to their competitors is that they provide one of the better CTV platforms. “Our checks suggest its DSP-neutral approach makes it easy for marketers to deploy, and marketers are impressed with the ease of OneView analytics. Yet, we think this spend is still primarily from the digital programmatic budget (targeting key demos), as opposed to from brand-building budgets (TV ad campaigns). With the stock +19% YTD (S & P500 +6%) bullishness from here requires a path to ROKU ascending the ad value chain and making the jump to take share from premium TV,” noted the anlaysts.

With Covid-19, we saw a huge ad recession. Today marketers are paying approximately 50% more per household than they were 10 years ago. However, due to the upfront process settling, more space has been created for the players. Ever since players were provided more space, there has been a lot of streaming subscriber growth seen through 1H20 that creates more premium AVOD impressions. Since ROKU continues to create and provide users with more premium content, the analysts expect for CTV to become more common in brand building ad campaigns.

Analysts have high hopes that the ARPU will unlock stock value for ROKU. As of today, the best ad platforms provide immense scale for targeting or valuable content. ROKU provides both, but what makes it stand out most is the accessibility to premium impressions, with the anlsyts stating, “we believe ad ARPU will move higher as a result of the current ad recession driving linear dollars into directed CTV buys and ROKU using its scale to accumulate more premium impressions. We estimate 2020E ad ARPU of $1.75/sub/mo going to ~$3.60 by 2025E (a 15% CAGR). We think ad revs will grow at a +34% CAGR, driving TTM Platform ARPU to ~$52 by 2025E (+14% CAGR).”

Wells Fargo's price target on ROKU is based on "400x EV/CY21E active accounts for Platform," which compares to their Hulu valuation of 500x.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself [ourselves], and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.