Watch Nike's Direct to Consumer Business in the Long-Term

Katherine Ross

Nike reported earnings after the bell Thursday.

And, despite what many--including Jim Cramer himself--thought would be a beat, the company posted a surprising loss.

It reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss on 38% lower revenue as the sports-shoe and -apparel company was forced to close stores during the pandemic.

For the quarter ended May 31 the Beaverton, Ore., company reported a net loss of 51 cents a share, compared with net income of 62 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Shares outstanding fell 3.2% to 1.56 billion.

Revenue was $6.31 billion against $10.18 billion a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report a GAAP loss of 8 cents a share on revenue of $7.3 billion.

Across North America and the Europe-Mideast-Africa and Asia-Pacific-Latin-America regions, some 90% of Nike-owned stores were closed for roughly eight weeks in the quarter in response to the coronavirus, the company noted in a statement.

Around 90% of Nike's stores worldwide are open: some 85% are open in North America, 90% in EMEA, and almost all in Greater China. In APLA 65% are open or operating under reduced hours. 

So, what should investors take away from this report?

"I think there was a belief that if there was one apparel company that could put together a profit during this disruptive period it was Nike," said Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio. He noted that the key thing that Nike missed on is wholesale.

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

