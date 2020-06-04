StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: CDC Car Recommendation Could Hurt Lyft, Uber

Katherine Ross

Are you using Uber?

Uber's global rides business is still down 70% compared to a year ago, the company said at an investor conference on Wednesday.

Speaking with a Bank of America analyst, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that while Uber has seen incremental improvements since April, the timing of a more robust recovery in its rides business will vary by locality.

Khosrowshahi's comments echoed a filing earlier this week by rival Lyft, who said that its rides business had improved for seven consecutive weeks, but was still down 70% year over year.

However, unlike Lyft, Uber has Uber Eats.

And in the meantime, Uber is doubling down on Eats and on possibilities in grocery delivery, with Khosrowshahi arguing that Uber can stake out good margins in both of those over time. The Uber CEO told investors on Wednesday that Eats had more than doubled year-over-year as of May. 

Jim Cramer weighed in to say that the CDC's recommendation that people own their own cars could both negatively impact the environment and the ride-sharing stocks.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245 at Morgan Stanley

Javier Frausto

by

JavierFrausto

Bank of America Initiates Shares of DraftKings with a Neutral Rating

Jacques Potts

by

JavierFrausto

SVBLeerink Downgrades Moderna (MRNA). Time to Sell?

Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Why Foot Locker Hopefuls Have a Case - Goldman Sachs Initiates with a Buy Rating

Jeeho Yun

by

kperkins2

Why Jim Cramer Is a 'Huge Believer' In Microsoft's Azure Cloud

Jim Cramer weighs in on the JEDI contract and Microsoft's victory.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) Soar as Evercore ISI Initiates at Outperform

Kareem Winters

LVMH and Tiffany in a Tug of War Over Acquisition

Jeeho Yun

Jim Cramer Likes Tesla, But Not the Big Move Up

Jim Cramer weighs in on Tesla.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Don't Play Apple's iPhone Event

Jim Cramer discusses Apple's Sept. 15 event.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: 'Ill-Advised' to Buy Pfizer Because of a Vaccine

Jim Cramer discusses Pfizer.

Katherine Ross