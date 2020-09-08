There Are Two Tesla's, Says Jim Cramer
Katherine Ross
Tesla will not be included in the list being added to the S&P 500 index, despite expectations that four consecutive quarters of positive earnings would make it a shoo-in.
The S&P Dow Jones Indices announced changes to its venerable bellwether index after the closing bell on Friday that did not include the electric car and battery maker.
S&P Dow Jones Indices rebalances its indexes on a quarterly basis. A company needs to meet certain benchmarks to be considered, including four consecutive quarters of profitability - something Tesla accomplished after its most recent earnings report but still didn't satisfy the S&P committee that makes the calls.
While the electric carmaker reported its fourth quarterly profit in July and its much-hyped “Battery Day” event has also boosted investor optimism, at least some of the wind behind Tesla's tail lights has been the potential for S&P 500 inclusion itself - a move that would automatically force exchange-traded funds and other index-tracking funds to buy Tesla stock, boosting the shares further.
