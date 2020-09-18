TheStreet
Tesla’s Battery Day Preview ahead of “Mind Blowing” Announcements

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Jeeho Yun

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Tesla will host an Annual Meeting of Stockholders to showcase their new and improved batteries. Ahead of the broadcast on Battery Day, many financial institutions have prepared a number of expectations as Elon Musk begins to unveil his “mind blowing” battery technology.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley analysts reiterated an Equal-weight rating on Tesla with a $272 price target. The analysts forecast that the company will produce 439 GwH of batteries for both their in-house production and 3rd party supply by 2030. Considering that the competition in the EV spaces market will continue to grow rapidly, Tesla will account for just over 26% shares of the market.

JMP Securities provided a more non-technical set of expectations for investors, some of which include a “move to dry cell manufacturing technology, a move to a larger form factor cell based on the Roadrunner project; and a longer-term roadmap for eliminating transition metals from cells.” All of these potential initiatives comprise a similar goal in achieving higher “energy density per unit weight” and a lower cost margin for that energy.

Despite making strides in an eclectic portfolio of technological feats, Tesla still builds its cars around “general cell technology from third parties, notably Panasonic.” A major step could be seen next Tuesday if Tesla decides to move in the direction of controlling its own cell supply and technology for its automotive devices. This independence would be great news for the California-based company, but needs to be done right. $30 billion needs to be invested in order to continue Tesla’s manufacturing without including cell technology, according to JMP.

Last week, on Friday, Elon Musk tweeted out that “Many exciting things will be unveiled on Battery Day 9/22.” As a result, investors are on edge to see what potential innovations Tesla have in-stored for their batteries. 

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we are long Tesla. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JavierFrausto
JavierFrausto

looking forward to see how people trade TSLA after battery day

