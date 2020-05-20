StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

What Jim Cramer Says Investors Missed in Target Earnings: Video

Daniel Kuhn

Target somewhat hit the target when it reported first quarter earnings ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell.

The retail giant reported adjusted earnings per share of 59 cents on total revenue of $19.6 billion. Comparable store sales grew 10.8%, driven primarily by 12.5% growth in the average basket. Target said it saw growth in all five of its core merchandise categories.

Most notably, digital sales grew 141% on solid increases every month in the quarter from 33% in February to 282% in April.

"Throughout the first quarter, our team and guests faced unprecedented challenges arising from the spread of COVID-19. In the face of those challenges, our team showed extraordinary resilience as guests relied on Target as a trusted resource for their families. With our stores at the center of our strategy, and a significant investment in the safety of our team and guests, our operations had the agility and flexibility needed to meet the changing needs of our business," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in the earnings release.

Target has been known among the retailers successfully navigating the coronavirus pandemic since the shutdown began in March when the retailer pledged to remain open, caring for its employees and customers.

However, the effort does not come without cost. The company said first quarter operating income margin rate was 2.4 percent in 2020 compared with 6.4 percent in 2019, primarily driven by an unfavorable category mix and increase in supply chain and digital costs as well as investments in employee benefits.

Target did not provide second-quarter or updated full year guidance. 

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch Jim Cramer's Investing Club Call for Free

The Action Alerts PLUS club call with Jim Cramer was live Thursday, May 14. Cramer will be sharing what trades he is making in May for free. Recap the whole call.

StreetLightning Staff

Jim Cramer Regrets Not Buying Lowe's: Watch

Lowe's reported earnings before the bell Wednesday. Here's Jim Cramer's takeaway.

Katherine Ross

Take-Two Earnings: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

Jim Cramer weighs in on Take-Two ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: J&J Stuck By Baby Powder Till Demand Wasn't Great

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder in North America. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Watch Jim Cramer Talk Elon Musk, Predict New High for Tesla

Governor Gavin Newsom isn't worried about Tesla moving out of California. Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Fed Expanding Money Supply at 'Shocking Levels'

The Federal Reserve will release its minutes later today. Here's what Jim Cramer's watching.

Katherine Ross

Watch Jim Cramer Tell Kohl's Investors 'Go to the Doctor' After Disappointing Earnings

Kohl's reported earnings that missed expectations. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Approves Nasdaq Changes? Greed Was Letting 'Stupid' Companies IPO

Nasdaq is reportedly going to unveil new restrictions on Initial Pubic Offerings (IPOs). Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Moderna Needs Money - Here's Why

Moderna is issuing new shares at $76 apiece. Here's why Jim Cramer thinks it's making the right move.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says TikTok Is Snap on Fire

TikTok has a new CEO. Here's why Jim Cramer says the company is making a ton of money.

Katherine Ross