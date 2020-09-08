StreetLightning
SVBLeerink Downgrades Moderna (MRNA). Time to Sell?

Javier Frausto

SVBLeerink Downgrades MRNA

On Tuesday, before the opening bell, SVBLeerink Downgraded shares of Moderna (MRNA) from Market Perform to Underperform, lowering their target price from $58.00 to $41.00.

The downgrade is due to the increased competition in the COVID-19 vaccine market and their loss of lead in their mRNA-1273 vaccine clinical development. There has been a risk of reduced demand due to increased skepticism for vaccines being rushed to market under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). While Moderna’s probability of EUA for mRNA-1273 for Q4 2020 is pretty high, their speed of the vaccine process has slowed down and now SVBLeerink is no longer able to make an assured prediction on beats vs 2021 estimates because of this slowed process and raised skepticism.

Long term estimates have turned down from highs this summer, however, the analysts believe they remain inflated. The downgrade is due to the heightened headline risk with increasing media scrutiny of overbought management stock sales. The continued pressure ahead of the pre-assumed EUA and first commercial sales this winter will test the company once again.

This company is heavily reliant on its vaccine candidate for SARS-CoV-2, MRNA-1273. This drives a bulk of the company’s revenue and given the increased negative regulatory news surrounding SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and their inflated revenue expectations, the company is playing in hot water, putting all their chips on the table for this single vaccine. Given this dynamic, we believe the downgrade makes sense as risk is high and we believe that failure to progress in clinical trials will be a disaster for Moderna and mRNA vaccine-based research as a whole.

The other vaccines in Moderna’s pipeline have seen little to no news flow to drive share performance to increase MRNA’s market cap.

Looking at the best-case scenario, the mRNA-1273 vaccine becomes the best-in-class SARA-CoV-2 vaccine and results in Moderna leading the market and gaining additional share. All the inflated financial expectations may become justifiable and mRNA vaccines may become the future of medical practice worldwide.

Looking at this high risk, high reward scenario, we think SVBLeerink has taken a sensible and calculated stance on their price target revision.

Moderna is down 7.97% at the publication of this article.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Emmanwo8
Emmanwo8

The competition for COVID vaccine is high, I wonder who would finally end up distributing the vaccine

jeehoyun
jeehoyun

doesn't look too hot right now, not too optimistic

