Jim Cramer Thinks StitchFix Will Deliver a 'Good Quarter'

Katherine Ross

StitchFix announced last week that it will be laying off about 1,400 California-based stylists, or about 18% of its total staff.

"Any decision that impacts our hardworking and talented people is incredibly tough, but we believe this is the right thing to do for our business," Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

The company has about 8,000 employees, 5,100 of which are stylists who help select the items that are shipped to customers each month via subscriptions.

Most of the layoffs will take place in September. The company will provide severance payments, bonuses and extended healthcare coverage to affected employees, the Journal said.

“All of our California-based stylists will be offered the opportunity to relocate to the new roles in other states,” CEO Lake said. 

After the announcement last week, investors have to be wondering whether or not the company will address this in the earnings call after earnings are released Monday, June 8.

However, when asked about StitchFix, Jim Cramer said that he thinks that Lake "will deliver a good quarter."

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

