Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target Raised to $101 at Oppenheimer as Analysts Reiterate Outperform

Starbucks was one of the hardest-hit companies of the COVID-19 pandemic, losing ~$1 billion in revenue in 2Q20 and over $3 billion in 3Q20. However, with stay-at-home mandates getting lifted and state economies beginning to reopen, Starbucks has begun its recovery. On Sunday, Oppenheimer reiterated their Outperform rating for Starbucks while raising their price target from $85 to $101.

Despite expecting conservative EPS guidance from management, many investors, including the analysts at Oppenheimer, have strong convictions of an opportunity for “ ‘22 earnings revisions,” as analysts initiate Starbucks’ ‘22 fiscal EPS to “$3.35, above Street's $3.25.”

In August, comparable sales from the previous year were only down 11%, better than comps for months earlier in the year. The improvement in sales can be attributed to three major catalysts: POS devices deployed in drive-thrus, higher capacity for curbside pick up, and a new rewards system known as “Stars for Everyone”. With the continued use of these three strategies, Starbucks will hopefully continue trending upwards with regards to sales and revenue.

Even with the sanguine expectations that many have for the California-based company, some risks may appear that’ll force Starbucks into a less-than-ideal situation. For one, while ‘22 fiscal sales consensus “assumes full sales recovery,” EBIT is only expected to be about $5.28B, which is indicative of margins of 17.5%. In addition, while investors expect in-person interaction in stores to increase as we come to accept a new normal, that’s no guarantee that same-store sales will see a re-acceleration in the coming months. We’ll have to keep an eye on Starbuck’s recovery following Covid-19, as the tug and pull on this company doesn’t warrant unfettered optimism.

Overall, Starbucks struggled at the onset of the pandemic as its business relies heavily on individuals buying products from their store in-person. Their ability to adapt to the changing circumstances coupled with a reopening of economies will help lead them to hopefully perform at pre-COVID numbers in the near future.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.