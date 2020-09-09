Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) Soar as Evercore ISI Initiates at Outperform

On Wednesday, analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DraftKings (DKNG)with an Outperform rating and $60 price target Analysts see the online gaming industry expanding significantly in the near future. Evercore’s $60 target is in part based on 2022 revenue expectations that are 25% above consensus. The analysts also believe DKNG could hit nearly $900mn in adjusted EBITDA by 2025. So what's the case for DraftKings?

Of course, if more states legalize gambling, interest should only increase in DraftKings and online gambling platforms in general. The analysts stress this as a major opportunity for the company and believe that legislative acceleration and customer acquisition cost advantages will lead to growth.

With the NFL season set to kick off this week, the analysts also factored the upcoming schedule into their projections. As mentioned in the note, “our analysis of current and proposed legislation indicates a clear path to as many as 35% of Americans having access to online sports betting by the start of the 2021 NFL season.” The projections also include the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic helping to accelerate the move to online sports betting - which no doubt benefits from the closure shut down or limits placed on traditional sports books, such as those found at Las Vegas casinos.

The analysts see potential in DraftKings technology as well and believe it will be supportive in the company's ability to compete for market share. FanDuel (the company’s main rival), similar to DraftKings, currently captures about 30% of the total addressable market (TAM). However, in Evercore’s view, DraftKings “market leadership coupled with digital-first DNA” provides it advantages against legacy gaming operators.

The amount of revenue generated is also a major reason for the bull case for DraftKings. The state of New Jersey is a great case study for other states looking to capitalize on legal online sports gambling with analysts noting that the state currently averages around $500 per person in gambling revenue and this figure is growing 50% YoY, adding that “this represents nearly $20bn of industry revenue at operators’ current 7% take rates.”

The fact remains that we are unsure of how much people are really willing to spend across the country on sports betting, but the opportunities are absolutely evident.

While Evercore remains optimistic, some risks that were listed in the note included the reversal of legislative action, and of course market share loss to rivals. If legislative support were to waver or FanDuel were able to significantly increase their share of the market, DraftKings would see reduced margins. The main risk to note here is also the prospect of increased taxes on the sports gambling industry.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I am long DraftKings (DKNG). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.