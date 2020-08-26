StreetLightning
Salesforce (CRM) Reports Strong Earnings

Kareem Winters

On Tuesday after the closing bell, Salesforce (CRM) reported its fiscal year 2021 2nd-quarter earnings. On the top line, revenues of $5.15 Billion, up 29% year-over-year (YoY), exceeded expectations of $4.9 billion. On the bottom line, Non-Gaap adjusted earnings per share of $1.44, up 118% YoY , exceeded expectations of $0.67 per share.

Breaking down the top line, Salesforce reported Subscription and support revenues for the quarter were $4.84 billion, an increase of 29% (YoY), and Professional services and other revenues for the quarter were $0.31 billion, an increase of 23% (YoY). These increases could be attributed to the companies responses to their customers in need, including creating Work.com to support customers in their reopening efforts during the pandemic. .

On the release, CEO Marc Benioff stated: “It’s humbling to have had one of the best quarters in Salesforce’s history against the backdrop of multiple crises seriously affecting our communities around the world. Our success in the quarter brought all of this together with the power of our Customer 360 platform, the resilience of our business model, putting our customers first and doing our part to take care of all of our stakeholders.”

Salesforce's strong quarter was enhanced by the increased stay at home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jim Cramer and the ActionAlertsPlus team recently noted that the Work-from-home increases have driven profits for cloud and software focused rivals and continue to boost near-term revenues.

Looking ahead Salesforce raised its FY21 Revenue Guidance to Approximately $20.7 Billion to $20.8 Billion, up 21% to 22% YoY and ahead of expectations for $20.08 billion. Additionally, on the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $3.72 to $3.74, well ahead of the $2.97 per share consensus coming into the print. FY3Q21 Revenue Guidance of $5.24 Billion to $5.25 Billion, up 16% YoY.

The stock is currently up 15% Wednesday during premarket (at the time of publication), trading near $249.00. It seems to be continuing the hot year it has had so far, having increased 52% year to date.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

