The Redeem Team Stock Draft - LeBron James

Jacques Potts, Alex Moreno and Kareem Winters Select Amazon

It is extraordinary how all this success began inside a little garage just 25 years ago. Amazon started off in 1994 with Jeff Bezos and his team packing books and taking them to the post office themselves, starting online with the hope to expand. Many people had little hope for Amazon to make it into the industry since it had very well known competitors such as Barnes & Noble and Borders. When Amazon first went public, in its filing, the company warned investors that it expected to report "substantial operating losses for the foreseeable future," due to heavy investments in technology and marketing. Now Amazon has achieved the goal and has moved into much more than just books, offering many products, media and services.

Amazon now focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence. This makes it one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world, as well as one of the world's most valuable companies.

Similarly, LeBron faced challenges on his way to the top as well. LeBron grew up in Akron, Ohio where he had a difficult childhood but, fortunately, his basketball coach, Frankie Walker, took LeBron under his wing and let him stay with his family where he could get away from the projects and focus on school and basketball. Similar to Amazon, King James is known for his incredible combination of skills, strength, leaping ability, and height that make him one of the best athletes in the world. LeBron’s accomplishments include three NBA championships, four NBA most valuable player awards, three Finals MVP awards and two Olympic gold medals. LeBron is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history and inspiration to many fans.

Nikhil Gunderia & Kevin Perkins Select Microsoft

LeBron James is considered a basketball prodigy and is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is a 3x NBA champion, 4x MVP, and 16x All-Star. Not only is he among the best, but his athleticism, basketball IQ, his impact on his teammates, dependability, and his versatility to be a great all-around player at his size makes him a unique athlete. At 17 years playing professional basketball, LeBron’s statistics and being able to compete in eight consecutive NBA Finals demonstrates his high level of consistency, which is a key factor to his success.

Similarly, Microsoft replicates a “LeBron James build” in the market. If you take a look at the history of the company, Microsoft stock has proven to have well-rounded stability and success. Two decades ago, Microsoft was one of the most valuable companies globally. Competition has certainly increased since then and gave the company a run for its money. But Microsoft, never to be outdone, reinvented itself allowing its value to continue climbing and the company once again became one of the most valuable companies in the world. The innovations and expansion to its software, specifically through its hybrid cloud solution, Azure, has kept it among the industry leaders of its respective sector.

Despite its longevity, Microsoft has become one of the more consistent and definitive players in the market. Much like LeBron’s career and how he was able to shape his legacy, Microsoft will go down as one of the most reliable and innovative companies in the world and the stock has certainly proven one of the best to invest in.

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo, Javier Frausto and Jeeho Yun Select Amazon

LeBron is arguably considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, which makes him the most comparable to the performance of Amazon.

Amazon started off as an online bookstore that later became one of the largest, most outperforming e-commerce platforms in the world. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon saw the potential in the company even when shareholders were doubting his business plan after he made the company public two years after launching.

Similar to Amazon, LeBron who is also referred to as King James was drafted to the NBA straight after high school and dealt with doubt and lack of faith from his teammates at the time. Who would’ve thought that Amazon and LeBron would be in the position that they are in today.

We all know Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world as of now and he wouldn’t be in that position if he listened to the naysayers and doubted the possibilities of what Amazon could be. We could say the same for LeBron, especially looking back from the player he was then and the exceptional player and person he is now.

In fact, in 2003 LeBron was the first pick in the NBA 2003 draft which is the same year Amazon first profit was announced and the report showed a 838% growth in sales. From there on, the possibilities were limitless and not only did Amazon grow expeditiously but the stock went from being worth $18 per share to ~$3,400 per share as of August 2020.

Amazon is a very well rounded company that continues to diversify as it enters (and dominates) new industries, striking fear into the hearts of the players in which the company has set its sights on. People can say the same for LeBron as a player. Some say LeBron can guard every position on the court and in 2009 he was a candidate for defensive player of the year even though he didn’t win.You could also certainly argue that Amazon has proven itself the defensive stock of 2020 as its cloud computing service AWS is making remote work possible and the ecommerce operation has helped sustain consumers through the economic shutdown!

