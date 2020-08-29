The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Dwyane Wade

Next up for the Redeem Team Stock Draft we have the teams' selection for Dwyane Wade!

Jacques Potts, Alex Moreno and Kareem Winters Select Advanced Micro Devices

When comparing great stocks to great NBA players, no two come as close as projected hall of famer Dwyane Wade and one of the hottest stocks in the last 5 years Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Both have mastered longevity, but most importantly, both have seen huge success throughout the years.

Advanced Micro Devices focuses on the development of computer processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs). AMD has been a major catalyst for the advancement of certain technological achievements such as deep learning and artificial intelligence - they are also crushing it in the gaming space and their chips will be featured in the upcoming next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles..

Similar to AMD’s slower start versus say Intel or Nvidia, Dwyane Wade's NBA career didn’t start off as hot as his peers, but he had given his teams superior value and confidence that they could be NBA champions. Dwyane Wade was given the name “Flash” because of his strength and quickness. Not only did he have an awesome nickname, but Wade also won 3 NBA Finals and was selected to the All-Star game 13 times. Speaking of speed, let’s not forget that that is what AMD is all about, especially when we consider the need for GPUs to accelerate the intensive processes taking place in the cloud!

While being relatively underpaid, Wade’s career could be represented by the five year chart of AMD. AMD’s stock price rode up to over $80 per share from less than $2.00 per share at the end of 2015! In the same way that Wade was not praised coming out of college, we believe many were sleeping on AMD. However, while it took some time, both Wade and AMD are finally being paid the respect they deserve as they significantly outperform their initial trajections.

Nikhil Gunderia & Kevin Perkins Select Monster Beverage Corporation

Dwyane Wade, nicknamed the “Flash”, is known for being a dominant presence on both ends of the court and one of the quickest players in the NBA during his prime. After being drafted from Marquette in 2003, Wade became an instant sensation in Miami, winning his first title in 2006. Not only did he go on to win two more championships with the infamous Big Three, but he was a 13x All-star and an 8x All-NBA player.

We think Monster Beverage Corp provides the same consistent and fast growth in the stock market that Dwyane Wade provided the Miami Heat. Since 2000, Monster Beverage Corp’s stock has risen, almost as fast as the “Flash”, from $0.08 to around $83 (at the time of publication, a roughly 102,650% increase over ~20 years. Similarly, investing in Dwyane Wade in 2003 after only receiving scholarships to play at schools like Marquette was incredibly risky but paid off handsomely. Monster Beverage Corporation’s stock carried the same risk, but in the span of 20 years, a $1,000 investment would be worth over $1 million today.

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo, Javier Frausto and Jeeho Yun Select Boeing

Despite having one of the most iconic and exciting careers in the NBA, there’s no doubt Dwyane Wade’s basketball prowess had been teetering in his tenure with the Cavaliers and Bulls. Boeing seems to follow a similar trajectory, as they’ve proven to have little immunity to the Coronavirus pandemic, in spite of being a powerhouse company as of late. And it isn’t just the coronavirus, let’s not forget about the troubles it was facing prior to the pandemic as the 737 MAX was grounded worldwide following two tragic accidents.

Being a powerhouse company has its risks as well. The Miami Heat were typically at the hands of Dwyane Wade, as he was usually the sole impact on any given exhibition. In the same breath, Boeing’s decrease would mean a dip in every corner of the airline industry, especially given its international reach. It’s a single US company, large enough to impact overall US GDP! It’s safe to say we’ve seen the best of both the Chicago-based player and company, as we’ve seen with Wade’s analytical skills from the 2020 dunk contest.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we are long AMD and Boeing. We do not hold a position in MNST. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.