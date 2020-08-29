The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Chris Paul

Next up for the Redeem Team Stock Draft we have the teams' selection for Chris Paul!

Jacques Potts, Alex Moreno and Kareem Winters Select McDonald's

Like most NBA fanatics may feel about Chris Paul, most food lovers probably feel the same way about McDonald’s. IT'S GOOD, RELIABLE, AND HAS BEEN AROUND FOREVER. Chris Paul, like McDonald’s, is an old timer. They have been around for a long time, and have expanded the menu and enhanced the service. Chris Paul was drafted into the NBA in 2005, and has since then built up his stats. Similarly, Mcdonalds has been around for many years and has a ton of experience under its wing. In fact, did you know that in high school, Paul was a Mcdonld’s All America player that was nominated to play in the game because he was one of the most highly recruited athlete.

McDonald’s are everywhere we go, whether that be in the countryside or in the inner city. It seems like McDonald's has been part of all our lives, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. It has created a culture where it meets customer satisfaction and the consistency keeps customers coming back.

If Chris Paul was a stock, some of his “financials” would be that he has won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, received an NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award, has two Olympic gold medals, and led the NBA in assists four times and steals six times. He has also been selected to ten NBA All-Star teams, eight All-NBA teams, and nine NBA All-Defensive teams.

Off the court, Paul has served as the National Basketball Players Association president since August 2013. One of the highest-paid athletes in the world, he holds endorsement deals with companies such as Air Jordan and State Farm.

McDonald's is one of the most recognizable brands in the US and across the globe. Chris Paul is also very well known and recognizable, with a big fan base.

Nikhil Gunderia & Kevin Perkins Select McDonald's

14 years into the league, CP3 has been deemed one of the greatest true point guards of our generation. Throughout his career, Chris Paul has been a 10x All-Star and named to seven NBA all-defensive first teams. Today, he is positioned 7th on the all-time assists list behind Mark Jackson and five other NBA Hall of Fame athletes. Chris Paul has proven to be a reliable team leader on both ends of the court with a consistency unparalleled by most players in the NBA.

McDonald’s has positioned themselves as a reliable industry leader within the fast food sector. One of the secret’s to McDonald’s success can be attributed to its relationship with suppliers as they are focused on creating value for everyone around them. Paul's ability to impact his teammates is similar to how McDonald’s does with their overall stakeholders. Usually, Chris Paul’s teammates performance is dependent on how well he is able to carry the team through his leadership and his capability to perform at a high level. McDonald’s has demonstrated this same structure within their business model as their main strategy is to establish a system where “everyone wins”.

Another key similarity between Chris Paul and McDonald’s is their respective perception in the eyes of the public. McDonald’s is known for its variety of burgers and fries, but is actually one of the biggest real estate companies in the world. Likewise, Chris Paul is known for his assists and consistency on the offensive side of the court but is also a defensive pillar on each of the four teams that he has played for.

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo, Javier Frausto and Jeeho Yun Select Microsoft

“Just gets better with age.”

“Ages like fine wine”

These quotes can be used to describe CP3 the basketball genius and Microsoft, the technology that has time and again been able to reinvent itself, it’s most recent transition being the transformation from an on-premise survey company to cloud computing juggernaut.

CP3 is known as the floor general, he’s able to make every pass in the book and made the game seem so easy to play. He’s been in the league for 14 years and has played a vital role in every team he’s been on.

We see that same class and longevity in Microsoft. They’ve been in the game since 1975 and they’re still growing! To this day. They’re still dishing out new Microsoft laptops and tablets, still excelling on the gaming side of things with their releases of the Xbox gaming line, all with the same impact that they’ve had for the past 40 plus years. And perhaps most impressive of all, they are leading the charge in the hybrid cloud computing space and proving themselves the most formidable competitor to the public cloud industry leader, Amazon’s AWS.

Microsoft’s stock price has grown over 400% over the past five years and is up over 40% year-to-date. Everyday, people recognize the brand Microsoft, they know the product they’re getting. The unwavering consistency is going to be there. You know when you purchase a Microsoft product, you’re getting your money’s worth. Analysts are always saying that Microsoft is a buy.

Chris Paul is a reliable pick that you would want on your team or just as Microsoft is a reliable company that you want in your portfolio, any day of the week.

Microsoft is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we are long Microsoft and hold no position in McDonald's. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.