PVH Corp. Reports Outstanding 2020 Q2 Earnings

On Wednesday after the closing bell, PVH Corp reported beat earnings results with its fiscal year 2020 second-quarter earnings release. On the top line, revenues of $1.581 billion exceeded expectations of $1.25 billion. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 exceeded expectations for a $2.43 per share loss.

Additionally, PVH reported results on direct to consumer trends (DTC). The company stated: "The company's total direct to consumer revenue declined 24% in Q2 compared to the prior-year period, which includes an 87% increase in digital commerce. The strong digital growth was achieved across all regions and brands, even after stores began to re-open. company-operated stores were closed temporarily during the first month of the second quarter. While almost all of the company's stores have reopened, they have been operating on reduced hours and at reduced occupancy levels, which has continued to impact sales volume into the third quarter”.

On the release, Chairman and CEO Emanuel Chirico stated: “Our second-quarter revenue exceeded our expectations, reflecting better than expected performance in all our markets and channels. We continue to see outperformance in our digital businesses and across our comfort and casual assortments. As we head into the third quarter, trends in China and Europe continue to be very encouraging. However, our North American business continues to experience pressure due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the lack of international tourist traffic coming to the U.S.”

Looking ahead, PVH states: "The company expects revenue in the second half to decline approximately 25% compared to the prior-year period, it cannot provide more detailed guidance at this time due to the uncertainty related to the duration and severity of the pandemic."

Breaking down the headline number segment results, on a year over year basis, Tommy Hilfiger business revenue declined 28% to $803.7 million, including a 51% decrease in Tommy Hilfiger North America and a 14% decrease in Tommy Hilfiger International, with China showing a positive year over year results. Calvin Klein’s business revenue fell 32% to $590.5 million, including a 51% decrease in Calvin Klein North America and a 16% decrease in Calvin Klein International, with China showing positive year over year results. The Heritage Brands business decreased by 51% to $186.5 million compared to the prior-year period.

PVH Corp. stock is bucking the trend today, with shares up ~4.5% at the time of this publication.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.