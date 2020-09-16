TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Piper Sandler Raises Nike Price Target Ahead of Earnings

Jacques Potts and Alex Moreno

Nike is a well-known brand with loyal customers. It offers strong and diverse footwear options that result in high customer satisfaction with popular standards, compelling newness, and Jordan brand heat, which causes Nike to continue gaining shares. In addition, although some stores have reopened, Nike’s eCommerce business strongly positions Nike to capture more of the market.

Analysts at Piper Sandler believe that Nike’s brand strength in China, along with accelerating relevance in the secondary market, and strong sales trends at outlets such as Foot Locker and Dick’s Sporting Goods point to further upside.

As a result, the analysts raised their estimates on Wednesday, ahead of next week’s quarterly release (on Tuesday, September 22nd, after the close) and increased their price target to $130 (from $112), commenting that “longer-term, [they] are bullish on the significant margin benefits of Nike's digital business which alone could drive corporate EBIT margins to the mid-teens range by FY23.”

Regarding expectations for the release, the analysts added: “We'd expect management to clarify their initial framework for FY21 on this call. While we are still expecting mgmt to speak to a sales decline in Q2 (albeit better than Q1), we believe China & digital alone could help support sales for the year to be 'at least flat' (current guidance is 'flat'). While we expect inventory to improve from the +31% Y/Y growth in Q4, it will likely still look dislocated from sales through Q2”.

Price target hikes ahead of a quarter speak to analyst conviction. So, is Nike going to continue to rise in the future? Let us know your thoughts on Nike’s future prospects in the comments below!

Nike (NKE) is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FedEx is Soaring After Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings Results

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Kevin Perkins

Despite Controversy Over 'Cuties' KeyBanc Sees Positive Outlook for Netflix

Nikhil Gunderia

by

kperkins2

Analysts Reiterate Outperform Ratings and Hike Price Targets on Seattle Genetics Inc. Following Collaboration with Merck

Javier Frausto & Jacques Potts

by

JPotts

Twitter (TWTR) Will Lag Behind its Peers in Late 2020, According to KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jeeho Yun and Alex Moreno

by

JPotts

Jim Cramer Asks: Did GM See the Nikola Tape?

Jim Cramer discusses Nikola and GM following reports of an SEC probe.

Katherine Ross

by

cramerrocks

Camping World Stock Is in the 'Sweet Spot,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Camping World.

Katherine Ross

Apple Unveils New Products at its 'Time Flies' Event

Jeeho Yun

Jim Cramer: Fossil Fuels Are on the Way Out

Jim Cramer weighs in on oil.

Katherine Ross

What Has Jim Cramer 'Flummoxed' About Citigroup

Jim Cramer weighs in on Citigroup.

Katherine Ross

The One Thing That'll Get Jim Cramer to Buy a New Apple Watch

Jim Cramer weighs in on what he'd want from a new Apple Watch.

Katherine Ross