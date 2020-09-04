Is Whiting Petroleum Stock a Buy After Bankruptcy Restructure?

Shares of Whiting Petroleum (WLL) are currently open for trade again after trading was briefly halted on Wednesday. It was reported that Whiting Petroleum had emerged from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy restructuring, having originally filed for bankruptcy on April 1, 2020.

So why did Whiting file for Chapter 11? Like many other exploration and production companies, Whiting’s financial position had been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and sustained downturn in oil and gas prices.

In a March 11 note, Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett expressed concern about the company’s ability to cover its 2020 debt maturities and suggested Whiting would likely have to lean on “refinancing or other corrective measures”. The company's management team prioritized improving their capital efficiency, reducing its overall cost structure, reducing debt and devoting more resources to competition during this time period.

What were some of the highlights of the restructuring? Well Whiting Petroleum cleared $3 Billion of debt off their balance sheet for beginners. The company will also implement their new capital structure which calls for a $750 million credit facility maturing in 2024. Shareholders shockingly received some equity here through the restructuring plan (uncommon for bankruptcies), with current Whiting shareholders receiving one share of reorganized Whiting’s new common stock for approximately every 75 shares previously owned.

Analysts at KeyBank recently covered the stock and upgraded it to Overweight with a price target of $25. Analysts mentioned Whiting Petroleum’s clean balance sheet and low multiple as reasons for the upgrade, and also expressed the $25 price target is based on a 1.8x multiple of 2021E DACF (debt-adjusted cash flow) at $55 WTI (west Texas intermediate).

Whiting Petroleum’s new Board of Directors is excited for the near term future as well, with Chief Executive Officer Lynn Peterson recently stating “We are excited to begin our new chapter at Whiting, with a focus on capital discipline and free cash flow generation to create long-term value for our shareholders.” It is expected the company will see sales of 3Q20 earnings of $214.9 million, which represents an increase of roughly 100% compared to 2Q20 revenue of $107.5 million.

Whiting Petroleum stock is currently trading near $23 at the time of publication.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I do not own Whiting Petroleum, I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.