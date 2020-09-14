Nvidia Looks to Acquire Software Company to Add a New ARM

Nvidia (NYSE:NVDA), one of the prominent semiconductor powerhouses in the market, has agreed to buy Arm Holdings for $40 billion - consisting of $21.5 billion in stock, $12 billion in cash, $1.5 billion in stock to ARM employees and an additional $5 billion in performance based earn-out to be paid in cash or Nvidia shares. Despite numerous rumors and speculation surrounding the validity of this acquisition, the deal is now considered “imminent,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings and gross margin for the California-based company, and should close within 18 months, pending approval from a handful of countries and international organizations.

This M & A deal marks an inflection point for Nvidia, as ARM controls the basic blueprints that are in “around 90% of the worlds smartphones,” per WSJ. Nvidia, which is currently known best for its technological presence in video games (thanks to its best-in-class GPUs), now has a chance to become a major household name in the technology sector, especially after passing Intel to become the most valuable U.S semiconductor company. On the more logistical side of the deal, this acquisition would turn Nvidia into a feature company that would service chips to various smartphones such as Apple’s iPhone, also in part due to Apple’s announcement that it would be “ditching Intel processors from its Macs “ for Arm technology, according to Wall Street Journal.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Nvidia CEO Jansen Huang said “It’s a company with reach that’s just unlike any company in the history of technology,”... “We’re uniting Nvidia’s leading AI computing with Arm’s vast ecosystem.”

Furthermore, Nvidia announced through their presentation that, “2) the computing platform will expand from 2M developers to more than 15M; 3) the company believes it will now address a $250B TAM; 4) transaction structure is $21.5B in NVDA stock, $12B in cash with $2B paid at signing, $1.5B in equity for post signing retention and a potential $5B earn-out in cash or stock; and 5) expected closing is 18 months from now.”

While this deal spells a positive future for the semiconductor company, there are risks that may be overlooked at the moment. For instance, the official closing of the transaction isn’t guaranteed (even if categorized as imminent), and as a number of approvals still need to be met internationally, especially given the growing trade tensions globally. The absence of explanation in potential cost synergies also may have some investors question the optimism of the deal. Synergies in both revenue and cost are one of the most important aspects of M & A, and according to Deutsche, the emphasis on boosting “R & D intensity” coupled with “the lack of cost synergies mentioned” may spell more trouble than people are currently seeing.

Disclaimer: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.