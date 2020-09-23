Nike Jumps on Strong Earnings as Online Sales Accelerate

On Tuesday, after the closing bell, Nike Inc. (NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings results with its fiscal year 2021 first-quarter earnings release. On the top line, revenues of $10.6B (- 1% YoY) exceeded expectations of $9.14B. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share of $0.95 (+10% YoY) exceeded expectations of $0.47 per share.

Breaking the top line down, Nike reported that NIKE Direct sales, those from Nike’s website or company-owned stores, were $3.7 billion (+12% YoY on a reported basis or +13% on a currency-neutral basis), “with growth across all geographies.”

Additionally, NIKE Brand digital sales (those from Nike’s online operation only) increased 82% YoY, or 83% on a currency-neutral basis, “with double-digit increases across North America, Greater China, and APLA and triple-digit growth in EMEA.” The first-quarter revenue was immensely impacted by the 82% digital growth, however, partially offset by lower revenues from retail sales from the physical stores.

On the release, President and CEO John Donahoe stated: “Our results this quarter continue to demonstrate NIKE’s full competitive advantage, as we strengthen our position in the midst of disruption.” Donahoe went on to say, “In this dynamic environment, no one can match our pace of launching innovative product and our Brand’s deep connection to consumers. These strengths, coupled with our digital acceleration, are unlocking NIKE’s long-term market potential.”

“NIKE is recovering faster based on accelerating brand momentum and digital growth, as well as our relentless focus on normalizing marketplace supply and demand,” said Matt Friend, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NIKE, Inc. “We continue to drive investment in capabilities that will fuel our consumer-led digital transformation, catalyzing long-term growth and profitability for NIKE”.

After Nike reported its earnings, several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded their rating to Buy (from Hold) with a $151 PT (up from $107). “As impressive 1Q results showed, NKE is a better, more profitable company today than it was a year ago and there is quite a short list of entities that have been able to achieve that.” Nike is in a class of its own, with its innovative pipeline, strong digital sales, and their market share is gaining in all parts of the world.

Morgan Stanley analysts followed suit and raised the firm’s price target on NKE to $152 (from $142) and kept an Overweight rating on shares. Analysts stated that “as NKE’s stunning 1Q21 snapback confirms it is one of the few companies in our coverage whose business model, TAM, and margin profile look better-positioned post-COVID-19”.

Analysts at BMO also remain optimistic about Nike, and raised the firm’s price target to $134 (from $100) and kept an Outperform rating on the share. Analysts believe that Nike is “riding the Swoosh shaped recovery” and stated “NKE’s 1Q beat [continues] to showcase how the company’s size and scale offers a structural long-term competitive advantage deploying its moat-digging budget across R & D and marketing to go deeper into customers’ wallets, stretching its competitive set from athletic peers, to anyone that sells footwear & apparel, all while improving its direct and wholesale distribution”.

Nike is currently trading up 12.22% this morning due to Nike crushing fiscal first-quarter earnings, most analysts reiterating their Buy-equivalent ratings and Deutsche Bank upgrading to a Buy from Hold. Shares are pushing to new all-time highs on the back of the strong release, an even more amazing accomplishment considering the impact that this pandemic has had on other so many other brands and on retail locations.

Nike Inc. is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article myself [ourselves], and it expresses my [our] own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.