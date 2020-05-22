Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, weighed in on the Moderna vaccine in an interview with NPR Friday, May 22.

He said, "having looked at the data myself, it is really quite promising."

That data will be peer-reviewed in the coming weeks, Dr. Fauci said. He also said that multiple vaccine candidates are already making doses before health officials are "completely sure that it works."

Moderna's vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, was seen as promising following the release of some early test results, sending its stock surging. But the possible vaccine has come under scrutiny in recent days following an article in STAT News where experts noted that the company only released limited data about the vaccine study results.

The drug has now proceeded to a phase 2 trial involving 600 healthy patients, 300 between the ages of 18 and 55, and another 300 aged 55 years and up.

The phase 1 trial that put Moderna on the map tested 45 subjects.

