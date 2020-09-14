StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Renewed Support for Micron as Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Buy Rating

Nikhil Gunderia & Kareem Winters

On Monday before the opening bell, Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Micron Technology Inc (MU) from Neutral to Buy. The price target (PT) of $58 represents a potential 26% increase from Friday’s closing price. So why the renewed support for Micron?

Micron Technology’s new Buy rating from Goldman Sachs comes as a result of signs of improvement in their competitive positioning within the DRAM & NAND markets. Over the past five years, Micron has closed the gap in capital expenditure by around 200 basis points with competitors such as Samsung in the DRAM market. On the other hand, Micron is now outspending all of their competitors, except for Samsung, in the NAND product market. Their dedication to increasing CapEx for higher volumes than that of their competitors in both the DRAM and NAND markets is part of the reason why Goldman Sachs sees a positive outlook for Micron’s future.

Based on Micron’s improvement within their industry, Goldman Sachs believes the stock’s risk/reward to “skew positive”. Micron’s current price-to-tangible book value (P/TBV) multiple is 1.4x, slightly above the 1.1x multiple at their previous low and below the three year median of 1.8x. Although there is a possibility that they could eventually have a P/TBV hovering 1.1x, the growth in market share within the industry and improved free cash flow (FCF) indicates potential upside for the stock. After running an in-house probability model, Goldman Sachs predicts that if the shares were to trade in-line with its peak in 2014, there could be potential value creation of up to 183% (in the most bullish case).

While analysts remain upbeat on the stock, some risks were expressed in the note and must be considered by investors. These potential risks included lack of supply discipline, weaker than expected demand, and inventory overhaul. The number of competitors in the NAND market could lower market share for Micron by causing oversupply. On the demand side, if support is weaker than expected, it could intensify the oversupply issue. The inventory overhaul could drive supply prices higher for Micron and potentially lower industry pricing.

Investors seem to share the optimism of Goldman Sachs as Micron stock is up today ~6%, near $49 around the time of publication).

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
jeehoyun
jeehoyun

good for them, not too sure how optimistic i am about this given the risks though

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Merck & Seattle Genetics to Collaborate on Cancer Treatment

Javier Frausto & Jacques Potts

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Nvidia Looks to Add a New ARM

Jeeho Yun and Alex Moreno

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Penn National Gaming (PENN) with a Buy Rating and Street High Price Target

Javier Frausto

by

Emmanwo8

Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245 at Morgan Stanley

Javier Frausto

by

JavierFrausto

Peloton Shares Pop Then Drop Following Strong Earnings Release

Kareem Winters

by

AlexM5

D.A. Davidson Thinks Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is "The ULTAmate Reopening Trade"

Alex Moreno

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer: It's Going to Be a Luxury That There Used to Be So Many Restaurants, Bars

Jim Cramer discusses what no stimulus means for restaurants and bars.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Devastating Wildfires Send Consumers Flocking to Home Depot, Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer discusses the economic impact of the wildfires on the West coast.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: Chewy Can Withstand Amazon's Death Star

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Chewy after it reported earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: Domino's and Chipotle Are Technologically Savvy

Jim Cramer weighs in on Domino's and whether or not it's going to become a Death Star in the restaurant space.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5