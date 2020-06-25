StreetLightning
All Businesses Should Follow MGM, Caesars, Jim Cramer Says

DanKuhn14

One thing you can bet on? When you head to an MGM or Caesars casino, you’ll be wearing a mask.

Both MGM and Caesars will require all employees and guests to wear masks in public spaces at all U.S. outlets.

Previously MGM only required employees to wear masks and Caesars only required masks at table games without physical barriers, following the guidelines established by Nevada’s Gaming Board.

MGM’s mandate will go in effect Friday, while Caesars’ is in effect immediately.

"It is clear that the coronavirus still presents a significant public health threat, and masks have proven to be one of the best ways to curtail the spread," MGM said.

As for Las Vegas casinos, MGM and Caesars won’t be alone. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that masks will be required in public spaces in the state, effective at 11:59 p.m. PT. "The last thing I want is for monetary fines or criminal penalties to be imposed on Nevadans, which is why I strongly encourage everyone to follow this directive," Sisolak said.

Wednesday saw one of the largest increases in coronavirus cases to date with 45,500 new cases reported.

Should investors commend the casinos’ respective moves toward safety? 

