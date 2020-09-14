StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Merck & Seattle Genetics to Collaborate on Cancer Treatment

Javier Frausto & Jacques Potts

On Monday, Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) and Merck (MRK) announced two new oncology collaborations.

The collaboration will include the global development and commercialization of ladiratuzumab vedotin, Seattle Genetics’ antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) which targets LIV-1. This is currently in phase 2 of clinical trials that targets some tumors and breast cancer.

The president and Chief Executive Officer of Seattle Genetics, Clay Siegall mentioned “Collaborating with Merck on ladiratuzumab vedotin will allow us to accelerate and broaden its development program in breast cancer and other solid tumors, including in combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA, while also positioning us to leverage our U.S. and European commercial operations”.

Additionally, Seattle Genetics has given Merck the opportunity to commercialize TUKYSA (tucatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, that works to treat HER2-positive cancers. The exclusive license will be used in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. This collaboration will help further develop Merck’s oncology pipeline.

President of Merck Research Laboratories, Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter included “We look forward to working with the team at Seattle Genetics to advance the clinical program for ladiratuzumab vedotin, which has shown compelling signals of efficacy in early studies, and to bring TUKYSA to even more patients with cancer around the world.”

The Ladiratuzumab Vedotin Collaboration required the two companies to make a deal about how the financing was going to get split up amongst them. “Under the terms and conditions of the agreement, Seattle Genetics and Merck will collaborate and equally share costs on the global development of ladiratuzumab vedotin and other LIV-1-targeting ADCs. The companies have agreed to jointly develop and share future costs and profits for ladiratuzumab vedotin on a 50:50 basis worldwide. Merck will pay Seattle Genetics $600 million upfront and make a $1.0 billion equity investment in 5.0 million shares of Seattle Genetics common stock at a price of $200 per share.”

The TUKYSA Collaboration financial details are as follows: “Seattle Genetics will receive from Merck $125 million as an upfront payment and is eligible to receive progress-dependent milestones of up to $65 million. Seattle Genetics will also receive $85 million in prepaid research and development payments to be applied to Merck’s global development funding obligations. In addition, Seattle Genetics would receive tiered royalties on sales of TUKYSA in Merck’s territory.”

Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Nikhil Gunderia
Nikhil Gunderia

With everything that is going on with COVID, other things have been taking a backseat but this is great news for the future of fighting cancer

AlexM5
AlexM5

I hope this collaboration is good for our future and Cancer treatment becomes easier to access.

jeehoyun
jeehoyun

this is great news

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Renewed Support for Micron as Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Buy Rating

Nikhil Gunderia & Kareem Winters

by

jeehoyun

Nvidia Looks to Add a New ARM

Jeeho Yun and Alex Moreno

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Penn National Gaming (PENN) with a Buy Rating and Street High Price Target

Javier Frausto

by

Emmanwo8

Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245 at Morgan Stanley

Javier Frausto

by

JavierFrausto

Peloton Shares Pop Then Drop Following Strong Earnings Release

Kareem Winters

by

AlexM5

D.A. Davidson Thinks Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is "The ULTAmate Reopening Trade"

Alex Moreno

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer: It's Going to Be a Luxury That There Used to Be So Many Restaurants, Bars

Jim Cramer discusses what no stimulus means for restaurants and bars.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Devastating Wildfires Send Consumers Flocking to Home Depot, Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer discusses the economic impact of the wildfires on the West coast.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: Chewy Can Withstand Amazon's Death Star

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Chewy after it reported earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: Domino's and Chipotle Are Technologically Savvy

Jim Cramer weighs in on Domino's and whether or not it's going to become a Death Star in the restaurant space.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5