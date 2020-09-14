Merck & Seattle Genetics to Collaborate on Cancer Treatment

On Monday, Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) and Merck (MRK) announced two new oncology collaborations.

The collaboration will include the global development and commercialization of ladiratuzumab vedotin, Seattle Genetics’ antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) which targets LIV-1. This is currently in phase 2 of clinical trials that targets some tumors and breast cancer.

The president and Chief Executive Officer of Seattle Genetics, Clay Siegall mentioned “Collaborating with Merck on ladiratuzumab vedotin will allow us to accelerate and broaden its development program in breast cancer and other solid tumors, including in combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA, while also positioning us to leverage our U.S. and European commercial operations”.

Additionally, Seattle Genetics has given Merck the opportunity to commercialize TUKYSA (tucatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, that works to treat HER2-positive cancers. The exclusive license will be used in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. This collaboration will help further develop Merck’s oncology pipeline.

President of Merck Research Laboratories, Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter included “We look forward to working with the team at Seattle Genetics to advance the clinical program for ladiratuzumab vedotin, which has shown compelling signals of efficacy in early studies, and to bring TUKYSA to even more patients with cancer around the world.”

The Ladiratuzumab Vedotin Collaboration required the two companies to make a deal about how the financing was going to get split up amongst them. “Under the terms and conditions of the agreement, Seattle Genetics and Merck will collaborate and equally share costs on the global development of ladiratuzumab vedotin and other LIV-1-targeting ADCs. The companies have agreed to jointly develop and share future costs and profits for ladiratuzumab vedotin on a 50:50 basis worldwide. Merck will pay Seattle Genetics $600 million upfront and make a $1.0 billion equity investment in 5.0 million shares of Seattle Genetics common stock at a price of $200 per share.”

The TUKYSA Collaboration financial details are as follows: “Seattle Genetics will receive from Merck $125 million as an upfront payment and is eligible to receive progress-dependent milestones of up to $65 million. Seattle Genetics will also receive $85 million in prepaid research and development payments to be applied to Merck’s global development funding obligations. In addition, Seattle Genetics would receive tiered royalties on sales of TUKYSA in Merck’s territory.”

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.