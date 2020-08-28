StreetLightning
Marvell Technology Advances on Strong Second Quarter Earnings Results

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Javier Frausto

On Thursday after the closing bell, Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) reported better than expected earnings results with its fiscal year second-quarter earnings release. On the top line, revenues of $727 million (+10.7% YoY) exceeded expectations of $721 million. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share of $0.21 (+31% YoY) exceeded expectations of $0.20 per share.

Additionally, revenue from its storage business was roughly $290 million beating expectations of $283 million. Revenue from its networking business was $406 million, outpacing the $397 million consensus.

On the release, CEO Matt Murphy stated: “Marvell delivered strong second quarter financial results with revenue above the midpoint of guidance, growing 11% year on year and 5% sequentially. We are expecting revenue growth to continue in the third quarter, driven primarily from 5G wireless infrastructure and cloud datacenter end markets."

"We also announced the extension of our long-term collaboration with TSMC (TSM) to deliver a comprehensive silicon portfolio for the data infrastructure market leveraging the industry's most advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process technology. While we continue to invest in advanced technologies for future growth, our team also remains focused on driving operational excellence. Through successful integration execution and continued operational discipline, we expect to drive earnings expansion in the third quarter."

Looking ahead to the third quarter of fiscal 2021, management expects revenue to be $750 million +/-5%. Adjusted gross margins are expected to be approximately 63%, and adjusted operating expenses are expected to be approximately $280 million. Finally, adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.28 per share, in-line with expectations at the midpoint.

The storage controller business is expected to grow due to it’s incline of custom SSD controllers (into the PlayStation 5). This trend is expected to continue to trend upwards due to storage controllers going into cloud applications.

Marvell is up about 2.0% pre-market (at the time of publishing) after the strong release.

Marvell is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
kperkins2
kperkins2

Finally! A win for Playstation consoles! I can't wait to see what other features the Next-Gen consoles for both systems has for gamers.

Nikhil Gunderia
Nikhil Gunderia

Wow... Interesting, do they do the same thing for Xbox?

