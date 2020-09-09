StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

LVMH and Tiffany in a Tug of War Over Acquisition

Jeeho Yun

The largest deal in the luxury goods sector has been halted, as powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE stated that it would be pulling out of its planned acquisition of Tiffany & Co.

According to the Wall Street Journal, LVMH claimed that the French Government had sent them a notice to delay the deal, due to reasons related to the trade war between France and the United States.

After already delaying the completion date from August 24 to November 24, this move had executives at Tiffany fed up, to say the least. The New York-based company subsequently filed a decisive lawsuit to enforce the deal, citing that LVMH was using the letter and the ongoing protests as a guise to back out of the merger agreement. Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony responded on a conference call saying that “It’s a governmental order -- we have no other choice,” asserting its legitimacy. Tiffany’s share price effectively fell by 11%, while LVMH’s stock remained relatively unchanged.

Though an acquisition of this size warrants no reason for complacency, it’s hard to say that the principal company feels any remorse given the circumstances. Tiffany’s sales fell by 45% and 29% in the first and second quarters of 2020, respectively. These severe declines during the coronavirus pandemic may have prompted LVMH to question their original pre-pandemic purchase price , which might explain the ambivalence to finalize the deal in the first place.

We’ll wait to see how negotiations play out, but this acquisition seems to be unraveling at a quick pace. 

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245 at Morgan Stanley

Javier Frausto

by

JavierFrausto

Bank of America Initiates Shares of DraftKings with a Neutral Rating

Jacques Potts

by

JavierFrausto

SVBLeerink Downgrades Moderna (MRNA). Time to Sell?

Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Why Foot Locker Hopefuls Have a Case - Goldman Sachs Initiates with a Buy Rating

Jeeho Yun

by

kperkins2

Why Jim Cramer Is a 'Huge Believer' In Microsoft's Azure Cloud

Jim Cramer weighs in on the JEDI contract and Microsoft's victory.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: Don't Play Apple's iPhone Event

Jim Cramer discusses Apple's Sept. 15 event.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: 'Ill-Advised' to Buy Pfizer Because of a Vaccine

Jim Cramer discusses Pfizer.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes Tesla, But Not the Big Move Up

Jim Cramer weighs in on Tesla.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: LVMH Was Paying Too Much for Tiffany's to Begin With

Jim Cramer discusses LVMH walking away from the Tiffany deal.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Slack Did Not Have 'the Quarter We Expected'

Jim Cramer discusses what disappointed investors about Slack's earnings.

Katherine Ross