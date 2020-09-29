KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrades UPS to Overweight

Over the weekend, KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts upgraded their UPS rating to Overweight with a $190 price target. After a meeting with the new CEO Carol Tomé, the analysts expect a steady cadence of favorable commentary around yield, efficiency, and capital deployment initiatives. With Tomé’s retail background, analysts view her as uniquely positioned to understand supply-chain considerations.

Additionally, the analysts noted that shifting consumer habits are expected to support accelerated domestic package growth, which results in a consistent 26% increase in volume trend in 2Q20. While growth rates may moderate due to challenging comps, network constraints, and yield initiatives, analysts view parcel as the fastest growth area in domestic transportation. "Improved density should lower cost per package" while "SMB and yield initiatives, could support LDD domestic operating margins."

The analysts also called out that their “estimates reflect domestic volume growth of 14% and 9% in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and op margins of 7.2% and 8.8%, respectively; [they] estimate every 100 bps of margin equates to $0.40-$0.50.”

Furthermore, the analysts expect growth spend to moderate consistent with a “better not bigger” mantra with all Capex, which supports capital deployment. The meetings with management and CEO Carol Tomé suggest a portfolio approach to capital allocation can result in higher returning, lower capital international operations. The analysts expect capital priorities to remain consistent, and FCF to accelerate consistent with their estimated $5.2B of Capex and $4.8B of FCF in 2021.

Last week, Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts PLUS team told members (in the Weekly Roundup, which is published every Friday), “the markets have found some support around current levels and we finally saw the relentless selling in technology stocks stabilize, so we appropriately used the recent weakness to finally redeploy cash into the now oversold market and into those high-quality names we believe have simply come down to far, or will benefit from secular themes like e-commerce as was the case with our newest initiation, United Parcel Services (UPS).”

UPS is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.