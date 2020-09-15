KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Facebook (FB) With an Outperform Rating

On Monday, KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts initiated coverage on Facebook, Inc.(FB) within the digital media sector. Given that Facebook has inserted itself into developing encouraging product initiatives, analysts believe that there are sustainable growth opportunities for the company and initiated the name with an Overweight and $330 price target.

As I stated in a previous article, Facebook’s product developments of Marketplace, Shops, and Reels have served to add leverage to the company’s positioning among its competitors. These initiatives will help drive increased user engagement, provide Facebook with additional monetization opportunities, and significantly benefit from the company’s leading position in “Social Commerce”. In addition, Facebook has demonstrated a strong business model as they were able to recover from the advertiser boycotts and ultimately increased their ad-supported channels.

“Facebook is the most established ad channel, and demonstrated resilience against COVID-19 and large advertiser boycotts”, stated the analysts at KeyBanc.

The analysts further noted: “Facebook is still increasing users at a healthy cadence, and appears under-monetized as a percentage of global ad dollars. Efforts to improve personalization (e.g., new user interface) and reduce friction from transactions (e.g., Facebook Shops) can sustain > 20% revenue growth.”

However, Facebook still faces major risks that the analysts believe investors must consider, including “broad decreasing engagement trends as new competitors arise and take market share, failure to drive significant adoption from major advertising brands limitations due to regulatory/user actions on privacy concerns, and poor user reaction to site redesign/new product initiatives.”

“As Facebook has grown larger in size, its user base and revenue growth has started to slow due to more difficult y/y comparisons. This coincides with more social and messaging competition, and large advertiser boycotts”, the analyst noted.

All things considered, Facebook still looks to capitalize on its potential market opportunity given that the company’s success has relied upon its large and growing user base.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.