StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

July Report on Durable Goods

Alex Moreno

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday morning that the preliminary reading for new orders for manufactured durable goods increased 11.2% in July to $230.7%, exceeding expectations for a 4.65% advance. New orders for durable goods are down 12.1% from the same time last year on an unadjusted, year-to-date basis.

Excluding transportation equipment, such as airplanes and automobiles, new orders were up 2.4% in July, above expectations for a 2.0% increase. Excluding defense, new orders advanced 9.9% last month.

Shipments for manufactured durable goods increased 7.3% in July, Unfilled orders decreased 0.8% in July and inventories fell 0.5% last month.

With May's readings, on an unadjusted year-to-date basis, shipments are down 10.7%, unfilled orders are down 4.8%, and total inventories have grown by 2.5% from the same period last year.

New orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft (core capital goods), increased 1.9% in July while shipments of core capital goods advanced 2.4% in the month.

For more information on this key economic release be sure to get over to ActionAlertsPLUS.com, where the team is breaking down the report in detail and providing key takeaways you need to know to properly position for the current market environment!

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (3)
No. 1-2
ZevF
ZevF

Crucial report that speaks to economic activity!

KareemWinters
KareemWinters

Good article buddy!

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dow Jones Shake-up

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Starbucks upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel

Jacques Potts

by

AlexM5

AMD Price Target Hike

Kareem Winters

by

kperkins2

Salesforce (CRM) Reports Strong Earnings

Kareem Winters

by

KareemWinters

Nikola - Don't Drop the Ball Now

Jeeho Yun

by

ZevF

Why Marvell Optimism is Warranted

Jeeho Yun and Alex Moreno

by

JavierFrausto

Morgan Stanley & Cowen Increase Apple's Price Target

Kevin Perkins & Nikhil Gunderia

by

Emmanwo8

AbbVie Submits Application to FDA for RINVOQ

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

by

kdriscoll

Analysts See Continued Growth for Tesla

Nikhil Gunderia

by

kdriscoll

Intuit's Strong Earnings

Kevin Perkins

by

kdriscoll