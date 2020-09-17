TheStreet
Jim Cramer's Stock to Buy Ahead of the Election

Katherine Ross

The election will take place on Nov. 3, which means that there's a month before the election is here. 

So, with that said, what stock or sector will Jim Cramer be watching ahead of the election.

"We view Bristol-Meyers Squibb's strength in cancer, cardiovascular and autoimmune disease treatments, key areas of focus that provide strong growth opportunities as they are always in need of further innovation. Key drugs include Eliquis, which has a best-in-class profile and is used to prevent strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation; Opdivo, a drug designed for people with previously treated advanced non-small-cell lung cancer; Orencia, which is used for the treatment of adult rheumatoid arthritis; Sprycel, which is used to treat certain types of leukemia; and Yervoy, which is used to treat certain types of skin cancer. That in mind, the big, 'control your own destiny move' the company made was the Celgene deal. From a financial perspective, the deal is expected to achieve greater than 40% accretion in the first full year with roughly $800 million in synergies in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The deal was necessary because positions Bristol-Myers for the back half of the decade through the creation of a more robust pipeline," the Action Alerts PLUS team wrote in their weekly roundup last week.

You can read the full roundup here.  

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
KareemWinters
KareemWinters

love Bristol Meyers! its a buy for me

