Jim Cramer's Message to the NYC CEO Council: Start Earlier

New York CEOs are making a pledge to hire more people of color and low-income residents.

CEOs from 27 major companies including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Verizon, Microsoft and Amazon.com have formed the New York Jobs CEO Council, a group that aims to hire 100,000 low-income and Black, Latino and Asian workers in New York City by 2030.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who will serve as a co-chair of the organization said, “Many New Yorkers are stuck in low-paying jobs that could be lost in the future or are struggling to navigate the labor market” during the coronavirus pandemic...We are using our collective power to prepare the city’s workforce with the skills of the future and helping New Yorkers who have been left behind get a foot in the door.”

The CEO Council plans to work with universities and New York to help companies hire people for entry-level jobs and apprenticeships.

The goal is for this Council to help New Yorkers get jobs that won’t leave them stuck in a low-paying job where they have a small hope of advancement.

