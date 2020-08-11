StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer's Message to the NYC CEO Council: Start Earlier

Katherine Ross

New York CEOs are making a pledge to hire more people of color and low-income residents.

CEOs from 27 major companies including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Verizon, Microsoft and Amazon.com have formed the New York Jobs CEO Council, a group that aims to hire 100,000 low-income and Black, Latino and Asian workers in New York City by 2030.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who will serve as a co-chair of the organization said, “Many New Yorkers are stuck in low-paying jobs that could be lost in the future or are struggling to navigate the labor market” during the coronavirus pandemic...We are using our collective power to prepare the city’s workforce with the skills of the future and helping New Yorkers who have been left behind get a foot in the door.”

The CEO Council plans to work with universities and New York to help companies hire people for entry-level jobs and apprenticeships.

The goal is for this Council to help New Yorkers get jobs that won’t leave them stuck in a low-paying job where they have a small hope of advancement.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Don't Own Uber Stock: 'This Is Death Knell'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Uber and Lyft.

Katherine Ross

by

sbear

Nio Stock: What Jim Cramer Would Do

Jim Cramer discusses his thoughts on Nio and Tesla.

Katherine Ross

Royal Caribbean Can't Survive Without Federal Reserve: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Royal Caribbean.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on Casper Stock: I Would Never Own a Mattress Company

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Casper following narrower than expected earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Capital Gains Tax Cut 'Just Helps the Rich'

Jim Cramer says the U.S. doesn't need a capital gains tax cut.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Wouldn't Take Putin's Word on Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

Here's why Jim Cramer doesn't think a Russian vaccine can be further along than Johnson & Johnson.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Calls Trump Executive Order's Approach to States a 'Shame'

Jim Cramer discusses President Trump's executive orders and what stood out to him.

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer's Watching Ahead of His Monthly AAP Call

Jim Cramer looks at the market and one particular stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says President Trump Wants Cold War with China

Jim Cramer breaks down why he thinks President Trump is a 'cold warrior.'

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Explains the Importance of His Mask Challenge

Jim Cramer discusses his mask contest.

Katherine Ross