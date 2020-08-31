StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer's Advice on the Last Day of August Trading

Katherine Ross

It's the final trading day of the month. But first, let's review where we stand in the coronavirus pandemic. 

According to Johns Hopkins, There are over 25.2 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 847,000 deaths.

The U.S. has surpassed 6 million cases with over 183,000 deaths.

 On the final trading day of the month, stocks fluctuated in intraday trading after Wall Street posted its fifth consecutive week of gains.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the sixth straight session Friday, and the Nasdaq also set a record. The Dow moved into positive territory for the year.

The S&P 500 has risen more than 7% in August, putting the index on track for its best performance in August since 1984.

Stocks got a boost last week from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank would keep interest rates low even if inflation rises above its target levels.

And the Dow got a shakeup.

Salesforce.com, Amgen and Honeywell have joined the blue-chip Dow, replacing Exxon Mobil, Pfizer and Raytheon Technologies, respectively.

More: What Honeywell, Salesforce, Amgen Mean for the Dow

The changes came after Apple announced its 4-for-1 stock split, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, since the split will reduce the Dow's tech-sector weighting.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here. 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What the Phase One Trade Deal Has in Common With TikTok

Here's what has Jeff Marks comparing the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal with the TikTok deal.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

How to Approach Apple, Tesla After Stock Splits

Let's talk about the Apple and Tesla stock splits.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Chris Paul

StreetLightning Staff

by

kperkins2

The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Dwyane Wade

StreetLightning Staff

by

kperkins2

Introducing, The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Kobe Bryant

StreetLightning Staff

by

kperkins2

What Honeywell, Salesforce, Amgen Mean for the Dow

Here's what the new Dow components mean for the Dow.

Katherine Ross

The Redeem Team Stock Draft - LeBron James

StreetLightning Staff

by

kperkins2

The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Carmelo Anthony

StreetLightning Staff

by

kperkins2

GrowGeneration Rallies as Stifel Initiates with a Buy Rating

Kareem Winters

by

ZevF

Mizuho Initiates PayPal & Square with Buy Ratings

Alex Moreno

by

Emmanwo8