Jim Cramer's Advice for Investors on All-Time Highs
The selloff that occurred on Thursday and Friday destroyed the steady streak of all-time high headlines that investors had been getting.
But it begs the question: When all investors see is one all-time high after another, what should they do with that information?
Jim Cramer tackled that question.
But just because we started to see a downturn in tech starting on Thursday through Friday does not mean that there's been a bottom in the market.
What's going down? I would say the work-at-home stocks are being routed and the 5G stocks are getting hit hard. But they are up so much, you can't really go wrong still taking some off.
I know this is a sell-off of large proportions, but you must remember that most big funds were simply thrilled that many of the stocks that are up huge are not in the S&P.
So have we hit a bottom?
"I say that there is no bottom yet, because all of the price tags have been raised and, for once, it hasn't made a difference," Cramer wrote.
