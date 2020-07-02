StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: What Mark Zuckerberg Needs to Do Now

Katherine Ross

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in a recent employee-only town hall meeting that he was reluctant to change the company's policies and expects advertisers that have joined a boycott of the social media giant "will be back on the platform soon enough.”

Zuckerberg gave his thoughts on the boycott, which now includes brands such as Starbucks 

"We're not gonna change our policies or approach anything because of a threat to a small percent of our revenue, or to any percent of our revenue," Zuckerberg said.

"My guess is that all these advertisers will be back soon enough," Zuckerberg added.

Zuckerberg said at the meeting that the boycott was more of a “reputational and a partner issue” than an economic one, according to The Information.

"The campaign is a response to Facebook’s long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform. The campaign will organize corporate and public pressure to demand Facebook stop generating ad revenue from hateful content," wrote the Anti Defamation League, one of the organizers of the ad boycott, Stop Hate for Profit.

So, is Zuckerberg taking this seriously? Jim Cramer says yes.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Peak of Economic Recovery? Jim Cramer Talks Jobs

Is this as far as the economic recovery goes? Jim Cramer breaks down the latest jobs report.

DanKuhn14

by

Kevlev

Jim Cramer on Second Quarter: Lots of 'Ingenuity' on Wall Street

Jim Cramer gives us his biggest takeaway of the second quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer: I'm More Worried for Employees of Big Tech Than Investors

Jim Cramer weighs in on what the testimonies later this month means for investors.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says American Airlines Needs to Pay Back the Government

Jim Cramer weighs in on American Airlines.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Explains What Biden's Plans to End Trump Tax Cuts Mean for Wall Street

Jim Cramer weighs in on Joe Biden's candidacy and Biden's plans to end Trump era tax cuts mean for Wall Street.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer: Everyone's Going to Want the Apple 5G iPhone

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple and his thoughts on the upcoming 5G iPhone.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Macy's Needs Vaccine More Than Other Retailers

Jim Cramer weighs in on Macy's after earnings were just as disappointing as expected.

Katherine Ross

FedEx Stock Could Be Headed to $200: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer breaks down how he's approaching FedEx stock after the world's largest package shipper reported earnings that beat the Wall Street consensus.

DanKuhn14

Boeing's New CEO Has Not Distinguished Himself, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing and the progress of its new executive.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Is Trimming Portfolio as Coronavirus Cases Rise

Jim Cramer weighs in on Dr. Fauci's comments and how he's approaching rising coronavirus cases.

Katherine Ross