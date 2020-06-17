Facebook has announced that it's allowing users to turn off all political ads.

It's rolling out this feature in a time where the social media giant faces growing pressure from critics to monitor and police misinformation, especially political ads with false or misleading messages.

“For those of you who’ve already made up your minds and just want the election to be over, we hear you — so we’re also introducing the ability to turn off seeing political ads. We’ll still remind you to vote,” wrote CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The feature is being rolled out starting Wednesday, June 17.

In an open letter, Joe Biden admonished Facebook about this on June 11. Biden accused the company of failing to eliminate disinformation ahead of November’s election.

“[Facebook] continues to allow Donald Trump to say anything—and to pay to ensure that his wild claims reach millions of voters. SuperPACs and other dark money groups are following his example,” he wrote.

So, is this too little too late for Zuckerberg?

"That's enough," Jim Cramer said when asked if this was enough. He then said that it's easy for him to say that Zuckerberg needs to do more, but Zuckerberg needs to do more on his own.

