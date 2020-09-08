Jim Cramer: If You Like Boeing, You'll Love Honeywell

The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it was looking into issues with the Dreamliner's fuselage, just days after the planemaker grounded eight of the giant jets, which were made in South Carolina, after finding flaws that raised questions about their structural integrity and the risk of potential in-flight failures. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that issues with the Dreamliner's production could go back at least ten years.

Boeing's shares traded lower Tuesday.

"The agency continues to engage with Boeing," the FAA said Sunday. "It is too early to speculate about the nature or extent of any proposed Airworthiness Directives that might arise from the agency’s investigation."

Boeing said on August 28 that it had identified "two distinct manufacturing issues in the join of certain 787 aft body fuselage sections, which, in combination, result in a condition that doesn’t meet our design standards" as it pulled the eight aircraft, which reports said were used by United Airlines, Air Canada and Singapore Airlines.

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing and discusses his concern with CEO Dave Calhoun.

