StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: If You Like Boeing, You'll Love Honeywell

Katherine Ross

The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it was looking into issues with the Dreamliner's fuselage, just days after the planemaker grounded eight of the giant jets, which were made in South Carolina, after finding flaws that raised questions about their structural integrity and the risk of potential in-flight failures. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that issues with the Dreamliner's production could go back at least ten years.

Boeing's shares traded lower Tuesday.

"The agency continues to engage with Boeing," the FAA said Sunday. "It is too early to speculate about the nature or extent of any proposed Airworthiness Directives that might arise from the agency’s investigation."

Boeing said on August 28 that it had identified "two distinct manufacturing issues in the join of certain 787 aft body fuselage sections, which, in combination, result in a condition that doesn’t meet our design standards" as it pulled the eight aircraft, which reports said were used by United Airlines, Air Canada and Singapore Airlines.

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing and discusses his concern with CEO Dave Calhoun.  

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SVBLeerink Downgrades Moderna (MRNA). Time to Sell?

Javier Frausto

by

Emmanwo8

Why Foot Locker Hopefuls Have a Case - Goldman Sachs Initiates with a Buy Rating

Jeeho Yun

by

Emmanwo8

There Are Two Tesla's, Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer explains why he thinks that there's two Tesla's, plus he's got some advice for Robinhood investors eyeing Tesla.

Katherine Ross

by

sbear

Why Jim Cramer Is a 'Huge Believer' In Microsoft's Azure Cloud

Jim Cramer weighs in on the JEDI contract and Microsoft's victory.

Katherine Ross

What Softbank Is Doing Is What 'Amateurs' Do, Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer discusses Softbank.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Marvell Wins From the Verizon-Samsung Deal

Jim Cramer discusses Marvell and 5G.

Katherine Ross

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on the Airline Industry

Kareem Winters

Jim Cramer: GM Is a Car Company That Uses 'Decent Technology'

Jim Cramer weighs in on General Motors and its investment in Nikola.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I'm Concerned That President Trump 'Tainted' News About a Vaccine

Jim Cramer weighs in on a possible vaccine and what we should expect.

Katherine Ross

Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of ROKU with an Overweight Rating

Alex Moreno