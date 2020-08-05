Apple was attempting to extend its drive towards an unprecedented milestone of a market value of $2 trillion while surpassing another Wall Street record set some forty years ago.

Apple's overall weight on the S & P 500, the broadest measure of U.S. shares prices, reached 6.5% this month, topping the 6.4% peak set by International Business Machines in 1985.

Apple shares have gained around 49.4% so far this year, and, along with Big Tech brethren Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook, comprise around 38% of the Nasdaq 100.

Apple is also closing in on the first $2 trillion valuations in market history following last week's blowout third-quarter earnings, which included a 26% rise in over profits and a 13.4% gain in total sales, which came in just under $60 billion.

Apple also got a downgrade from Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan downgraded the stock from buy to neutral based largely on his concern about valuation.

He raised his share-price target to $470 from $420, however, reflecting the stock’s recent ascent.

Mohan made the downgrade because “we view risk-reward as more balanced at these levels,” he wrote in a commentary.

On the plus side, Apple’s product cycle is now less important, it has a loyal user base, its installed base is still growing, the penetration of its services remains low and it has strong free cash flow, Mohan wrote.

