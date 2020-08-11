StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer on Casper Stock: I Would Never Own a Mattress Company

Katherine Ross

Casper posted a loss for the second quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic that was narrower than Wall Street expectations.

Revenue was $110.2 million in the latest quarter, up 16% from $95.2 million a year ago. The FactSet analyst consensus called for sales of $104.8 million in the latest quarter.

Store re-openings, which began May 14, boosted revenue. At the end of June, 57 of Casper Sleep's 59 stores had opened. Direct-to-consumer sales climbed 5% to $81 million in the latest quarter, while retail partnership revenue soared 61% to $29.2 million.

Casper Sleep posted a net loss of $24.2 million, or 61 cents a share, in the latest quarter, shrinking from $26.9 million, or $2.56 a share, last year. Analysts forecast a loss of 76 cents in the latest quarter.

“We achieved record e-commerce revenues in the second quarter, while making significant progress toward profitability, which is well ahead of our expectations,” said CEO Philip Krim.“Our adaptable multi-channel business has allowed us to continue to meet the needs of more consumers and capture market share in a challenging environment."

The revenue increase “reflects the positive momentum in both our retail partnership and direct-to-consumer channels, despite very modest sales in our retail stores in the quarter,” Krim added. “As this quarter’s performance demonstrated, we are executing against our strategic and operational plan and we expect to continue delivering growth, gaining market share, achieving operating leverage and improving profitability.”

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Don't Own Uber Stock: 'This Is Death Knell'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Uber and Lyft.

Katherine Ross

by

sbear

Jim Cramer Says Capital Gains Tax Cut 'Just Helps the Rich'

Jim Cramer says the U.S. doesn't need a capital gains tax cut.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Wouldn't Take Putin's Word on Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

Here's why Jim Cramer doesn't think a Russian vaccine can be further along than Johnson & Johnson.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Calls Trump Executive Order's Approach to States a 'Shame'

Jim Cramer discusses President Trump's executive orders and what stood out to him.

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer's Watching Ahead of His Monthly AAP Call

Jim Cramer looks at the market and one particular stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says President Trump Wants Cold War with China

Jim Cramer breaks down why he thinks President Trump is a 'cold warrior.'

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Explains the Importance of His Mask Challenge

Jim Cramer discusses his mask contest.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Simon Properties Stock Is a Buy

Jim Cramer says Amazon could 'make a difference' at the mall.

Katherine Ross

Twitter Not Right Fit for TikTok, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on TikTok and Microsoft and who he thinks is the better match.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buffett's Portfolio Isn't That Good for this Market

Jim Cramer discusses Berkshire Hathaway's quarter and reviews Warren Buffett's current portfolio.

Katherine Ross