TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer Asks: Why Don't Uber and Lyft Merge?

Katherine Ross

Uber is reportedly considering the purchase of Free Now, the ride-hailing joint venture from Daimler and BMW, Bloomberg reported.

An acquisition of Free Now could boost Uber’s market share in Europe and Latin America.

Uber expressed interest in acquiring Free Now after the joint venture failed to attract additional investors during the coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

There’s no certainty the talks will lead to a transaction, and other bidders could emerge, the people told Bloomberg.

And this comes after Uber won a long-running battle with transport officials in London to keep its operating license in Europe's biggest city.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram, who presided over the lengthy appeal made by Uber to a Transport For London decision to remove the group's operating license in 2017, and then again in 2019, said he was convinced that the ride-hailing group "no longer poses a risk to public safety … despite historical failings" and granted it a license for the next 18 months.

Transport for London, which is headed by Mayor Sadiq Khan, had argued that thousands of Uber journeys in the capital were made in cars driven by non-licensed drivers using fraudulent IDs to log onto the group's platform. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pinterest (PINS) Initiated with a BUY at Guggenheim

Jeeho Yun and Jacques Potts

by

JPotts

Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish on NIO

Nikhil Gunderia

by

JPotts

Analysts Reiterate Overweight Rating on Abbott Laboratories following European Approval of Freestyle Libre 3

Kevin Perkins & Javier Frausto

by

JPotts

Jim Cramer: It's a 'Major Mistake' Not to Own Gold

Jim Cramer explains why everyone needs gold in their portfolio.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Advice to Approach SPAC IPOs

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors eyeing SPAC IPOs.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Wouldn't Buy Tiffany Stock

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Tiffany and LVMH.

Katherine Ross

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrades UPS to Overweight

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

Jim Cramer: There's a Permanent Trend Towards Eating at Home

Jim Cramer discusses McCormick's quarter.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Chipotle, Darden and Starbucks Stocks

Jim Cramer has some stock picks for investors.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Gauge Potential of Contested Election

Jim Cramer discusses the upcoming presidential debate.

Katherine Ross