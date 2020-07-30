StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Wait to Buy Apple Until After Earnings

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer is ready for Apple's earnings. Are you?

Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings of $2.04 and revenue of $52.13 billion for the quarter ending June 30.

"COVID-19 has made this one of the toughest quarters to form high-conviction expectations. But I believe financial results will be supported once again by services, as consumers continue to spend lavishly from home," said Daniel Martins, a financial researcher who writes about Apple. "The iPhone should be a story of pros and cons, with the April launch of the SE and earlier recovery in China helping to offset what should be a very weak North America market.”

One commenter wrote in, "I'm 20 years before retiring. New to equity market investing. I'm looking for growth in a retirement account as well as savings. When should I pull the trigger on Apple and buy?"

Cramer said that they should wait until after the earnings report is out and if the stock dips, then it's time to snap it up.

Part of that reasoning? Investors are going to want to hear about the 5G iPhone.

"For Apple investors, the biggest X factor that could affect shares is the timing of its next iPhone release. New iPhones are typically announced in September at a big in-person event, but for obvious reasons, the announcement will look a bit different this year. The phone could arrive later than normal, too: The Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara reported last week that the 5G iPhone won't be ready until late October," wrote Annie Gaus in her walk up to earnings. 

Watch More: Apple Earnings Preview With Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: You're Nobody Unless You're In Apple's App Store

Jim Cramer takes a look at Apple's App Store dominance following Tim Cook's congressional testimony.

Katherine Ross

Apple Needs to Show Lifetime Value of iPhone User, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on what you need to watch in services and iPhone when Apple reports earnings after the bell on Thursday, July 30. `

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on China: We Want Trade War, Not Cold War

Jim Cramer weighs in on the growing tensions between the U.S. and China and what they could mean for Apple.

Katherine Ross

Starbucks Knows Social Distancing Is Here to Stay: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer breaks down his biggest takeaway from Starbucks earnings.

DanKuhn14

by

BillEnright

Big Tech to Testify: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet are set to testify before Congress. Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry, but here's who should.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Why Jim Cramer Thinks Apple Could Improve iPhone's Sound Quality

Jim Cramer weighs in on what Apple could do to improve the iPhone's sound quality.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says AMD Is the 'Only Game in Town'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on AMD.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer: Apple Is the Tom Brady of Stocks

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Apple's football equivalent.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Wonders If We're In a Selloff Mode

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Apple ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross