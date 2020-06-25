Jim Cramer Says Nike Could Have 'Blowout' Quarter

Nike will be reporting earnings after the bell on Thursday.

The company is expected to report adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents. The retailer is also expected to report revenue of $7.4 billion.

Nike is currently trading around $100 a share, and is up around 19% over the past year and up nearly 19% in the past three months alone.

"Like almost every other stock, Nike was hammered from mid-February through mid-March. Unlike almost every other stock though, Nike reported earnings amid that mayhem. The company reported a top- and bottom-line beat for its fiscal third-quarter results on March 24th. It helped spark a three-day 34% rally, launching Nike stock from the low-$60s back into the mid-$80s," wrote TheStreet's Bret Kenwell in his article about how to trade Nike ahead of earnings. "Shares retested the highs earlier this month before pulling back. For now, Nike continues to hold up above the 20-day moving average, as bulls remain in control."

Jim Cramer said that he'll be closely watching the U.S. numbers. Catch his full earnings preview in the video above.

