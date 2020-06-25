StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Nike Could Have 'Blowout' Quarter

Katherine Ross

Nike will be reporting earnings after the bell on Thursday.

The company is expected to report adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents. The retailer is also expected to report revenue of $7.4 billion.

Nike is currently trading around $100 a share, and is up around 19% over the past year and up nearly 19% in the past three months alone.

"Like almost every other stock, Nike was hammered from mid-February through mid-March. Unlike almost every other stock though, Nike reported earnings amid that mayhem. The company reported a top- and bottom-line beat for its fiscal third-quarter results on March 24th. It helped spark a three-day 34% rally, launching Nike stock from the low-$60s back into the mid-$80s," wrote TheStreet's Bret Kenwell in his article about how to trade Nike ahead of earnings. "Shares retested the highs earlier this month before pulling back. For now, Nike continues to hold up above the 20-day moving average, as bulls remain in control."

Read Kenwell's article here. 

Jim Cramer said that he'll be closely watching the U.S. numbers. Catch his full earnings preview in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Businesses Should Follow MGM, Caesars, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer says MGM and Caesars are making the right move and all businesses should follow their lead.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer on KB Home Earnings: Confusion in the Market Breeds Mistakes

Jim Cramer weighs in on KB Home and what its recent earnings report says about the broader market.

Katherine Ross

Disneyland Delayed Reopening: Jim Cramer Says Disney Needs Break

Here's what the delayed reopening of Disneyland means for Disney. Jim Cramer breaks down what's next for the stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: McCormick Is a 'Story of Cooking at Home'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on McCormick and how to approach the stock after earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Wait to Buy Microsoft Stock

How's Microsoft looking? Jim Cramer breaks down when he would buy Microsoft stock.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer's GNC Bankruptcy Takeaway: Don't Own Mall Stocks

Jim Cramer says GNC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing proves what he's been saying all along, don't own mall stocks.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Tells Fellow Restaurant Owners 'Stay In the Game'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Dr. Fauci's comments around states not having to close completely as cases rise.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Boycotting Facebook Won't Hurt its Bottom Line

Jim Cramer says that the brands boycotting Facebook won't have an impact on the bottom line.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes T-Mobile Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on T-Mobile.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Dell Reportedly Spinning Off VMware Is a 'Good Move'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Dell.

Katherine Ross