Jim Cramer: Wells Fargo Was Bad

Wells Fargo reported a net loss of $2.4 billion, or 66 cents a share, for the second quarter, vs. income of $6.2 billion, or $1.30 a share, in the comparable year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been looking for a loss of 16 cents a share.

Revenue came in at $17.8 billion, down from $21.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income was $9.88 billion, down $2.2 billion on year, while non-interest income was $8 billion, down $1.5 billion. Average deposits rang in at $1.4 trillion, up $117.7 billion, or 9%, from a year earlier.

In the meantime, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets stashed away close to $10 billion in preparation for what it anticipates will be a wave of loan defaults.

“We are extremely disappointed in both our second-quarter results and our intent to reduce our dividend," CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement, adding that the bank's view of the length and severity of the economic downturn has "deteriorated considerably" from the assumptions used last quarter.

