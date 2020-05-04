Jim Cramer: We Don't Know What the Antibody Test Does

Roche, the Swiss drug giants, got an emergency go-ahead from the Food and Drug Administration for its Covid-19 antibody test over the weekend, as the U.S. clocked in well over 1.1 million total known infections from the novel coronavirus and close to 68,000 deaths.

The FDA used its "Emergency Use Authorization" to approve the tests, known as the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test.

The company says the so-called serology test has a "specificity" greater than 99.8% and sensitivity of 100%, within 14 days after confirmation.

"Roche has already started shipping the new antibody test to leading laboratories globally and will ramp up production capacity to high double-digit millions per month to serve health care systems in countries accepting (accepting European approvals) as well as the U.S.," said the company in a statement.

But, is an antibody test enough?

