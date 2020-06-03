StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Warner Music's IPO Could Signal Opening of Equity Market: Jim Cramer

Katherine Ross

Warner Music, after pushing its IPO off until Wednesday to stand in solidarity from the music protest in response to the protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. 

Warner Music said Wednesday its initial public offering of 77 million shares was priced at $25 a share.

The offering was boosted from its previous 70 million shares. The indicative price of the offering was between $23 and $26 a share.

Warner Music is the third-largest global music label. And it includes artists like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Cardi B on its roster.

The company didn't issue new shares in the initial public offering. Instead, two entities controlled by British billionaire Len Blavatnik are selling most of the shares. Blavatnik bought Warner Music in 2011.

The IPO raised $1.925 billion for the shareholders; its the biggest IPO of the year so far. It values Warner Music at more than $13 billion.

Warner Music shares will trade on the Nasdaq under symbol "WMG."

So, should investors be eyeing this IPO?

Jim Cramer says yes.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Zoom Is the Work at Home Winner

Is Zoom peaking? Jim Cramer takes a look at the stock after earnings.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer Says Boeing 737 Max Will Be Fixed in Next 3 Months

Watch Jim Cramer weigh in on Boeing and the future of the 737 MAX.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Is More Focused on Regeneron Despite Fauci's Moderna Comments

Jim Cramer weighs in on when we can get a vaccine.

Katherine Ross

ADP Shows People Are Coming Back to Work: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on the ADP jobs report.

Katherine Ross

Apple Is a High-Priced Player, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple raising iPhone prices in China.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Stitch Fix Has an Ethos I Hate to See

Stitch Fix laid off 1,400 employees. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: What Social Justice Means for Investors

Jim Cramer weighs in on the civil unrest and Wall Street.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: If You Believe This Is Beginning of Upheaval, It's Time to Sell

How should investors approach civil unrest?

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer on Gilead's 'Very Disappointing' Trial

Jim Cramer weighs in on Gilead as investors react to remdesivir trial results.

Katherine Ross

Sorry, Goldman Sachs: Jim Cramer Says Don't Short Dollar

Jim Cramer weighs in on Goldman Sachs and its move to short the dollar.

Katherine Ross