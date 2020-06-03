Warner Music's IPO Could Signal Opening of Equity Market: Jim Cramer

Warner Music, after pushing its IPO off until Wednesday to stand in solidarity from the music protest in response to the protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

Warner Music said Wednesday its initial public offering of 77 million shares was priced at $25 a share.

The offering was boosted from its previous 70 million shares. The indicative price of the offering was between $23 and $26 a share.

Warner Music is the third-largest global music label. And it includes artists like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Cardi B on its roster.

The company didn't issue new shares in the initial public offering. Instead, two entities controlled by British billionaire Len Blavatnik are selling most of the shares. Blavatnik bought Warner Music in 2011.

The IPO raised $1.925 billion for the shareholders; its the biggest IPO of the year so far. It values Warner Music at more than $13 billion.

Warner Music shares will trade on the Nasdaq under symbol "WMG."

So, should investors be eyeing this IPO?

Jim Cramer says yes.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer