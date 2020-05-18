What Jim Cramer Is Watching in Walmart Earnings

Walmart is reporting earnings this week.

Last week, Cramer said that there will be a handful of stocks that will truly survive the negative impacts of the coronavirus on the economy.

"...Cramer continued to recommend what may be the only survivors, namely Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report in retail, and, in restaurants, Starbuck (SBUX) - Get Report, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report and Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap on Thursday.

And on Friday, Cramer said that there'll be two stocks he's watching on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, Cramer will be looking at earnings from two essential retailers, Home Depot and Walmart, and one non-essential retailer, Kohl's Stores. He advised selling Kohl's into any strength," wrote Rutt.

So, what metric does Jim Cramer think that you should watch with Walmart? "Same-store sales," he said.

Watch the full video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer