Jim Cramer Says You Can't Fast-Track a Vaccine

Katherine Ross

The Trump Administration is reportedly weighing going around traditional regulatory standards to "fast-track" a possible coronavirus vaccine being developed in the U.K., per the Financial Times.

The Food and Drug Administration could give an “emergency use authorization” by as early as October to a vaccine under development by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

"AstraZeneca has not discussed emergency use authorization with the U.S. government and it would be premature to speculate on that possibility," said AstraZeneca in a statement provided to TheStreet on Sunday.

The company added that late stage phase 2 and 3 trials for the candidate, dubbed "AZD1222," are ongoing in the U.K. and other markets.

"We do not anticipate efficacy results until later this year," the company added.

The study on the U.K. vaccine candidate so far has only looked at it in a third the number of people as required by the U.S. regulators, who say at least 30,000 volunteers would have to be included in a trial before any authorization.

AstraZeneca is planning a study with 30,000 participants, but that would come after the current trial.

Jim Cramer discussed the potential fast-track and what it means for other companies with potential vaccine candidates--such as Pfizer-- in the video above.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.


