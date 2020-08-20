StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Asks: Where Are Uber and Lyft's Driverless Cars?

Katherine Ross

Uber and Lyft might be shutting down in California as soon as this week.

Both rideshare firms said that they'll pull out of the state in response to a recent court ruling that ordered them to reclassify their drivers as employees within 10 days. That ruling was issued on August 10, which means the order takes effect on Friday unless the companies are granted an extended stay.

The companies have threatened to leave the state until November, when California voters will decide on Prop 22, which is backed by a number of gig platforms including Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, that would overturn key provisions of AB5, a law enacted this year that reclassified swaths of independent contractors as employees.

Both companies could lose out on roughly ten weeks' worth of rides revenue in the most populous U.S. state, spanning the end of Q3 and the beginning of Q4.

Both companies are based in California, and it's an important consumer market for both. 

TheStreet's Annie Gaus wrote, "On a recent earnings call, Lyft president John Zimmer told investors that California makes up 16% of Lyft's overall rides, though management added that the state has been recovering more slowly than most markets. Lyft, which operates only in the U.S. and Canada, saw revenue drop 61% last quarter, though it reported improvements in July."

On Thursday, Lyft posted, "At 11:59PM PT today our rideshare operations in California will be suspended. This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips. We’re personally reaching out to riders and drivers to share more about why this is happening."

So, what does Lyft pausing rides mean for Uber and Lyft? Watch to hear Jim Cramer's thoughts.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Intel 'Doesn't Know What It's Doing'

Jim Cramer says Intel is reminding him of the Intel 'that didn't do anything for a long time.'

DanKuhn14

How Jim Cramer Picks Winners and Losers for Remote Economy

Jim Cramer discusses the future of the office.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Fed Minutes Were Excuse to Sell

Jim Cramer says the Federal Reserve didn't say anything new in the July meeting minutes, saying the central bank as been worried 'the whole way.'

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Wishes Tesla Stock Would Slow Down

Jim Cramer wishes Tesla's run to $2,000 would slow down, but he will be the first to say, "you don't give speeding tickets to stocks."

DanKuhn14

by

Aquiles

Wait to Make Move on TJX Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Why Jim Cramer is waiting to decide what to do with TJX stock after dismal earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Regeneron Stock Is a 'Buy Here'

Jim Cramer likes the Regeneron and Roche news. Here's why.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Johnson & Johnson Is 'Boosting Its Drug Pipeline'

Jim Cramer discusses the Johnson & Johnson deal to buy Momenta.

Katherine Ross

Stimulus Shutdown Could Make July the Economic Peak: Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on the market and what's keeping bulls up at night.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Apple's Not Going to Change Because of Epic

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple and Epic's face off.

Katherine Ross

by

ZevF

Jim Cramer's Top Stock Pick for Democratic Sweep

Jim Cramer's green thumb has him giving Generation Grow a second look.

DanKuhn14