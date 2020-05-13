Jim Cramer: Grubhub Merger Would Send Uber to $35

There was a lot of news around a possible deal between Uber and Grubhub on Tuesday.

Uber revealed that it was looking to raise $750 million in a note offering on Wednesday, a day after reports that it was in discussions about a potential tie-up with food-delivery rival Grubhub

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, San Francisco-based Uber said it was proposing to offer $750 million of five-year senior notes, of which it will use the proceeds " for working capital and other general corporate purposes."

GrubHub, on Tuesday, was halted twice during intraday trading. The company released a statement following the second trading halt.

"We remain squarely focused on delivering shareholder value. As we have consistently said, consolidation could make sense in our industry, and, like any responsible company, we are always looking at value-enhancing opportunities," GrubHub's statement said.

"That said, we remain confident in our current strategy and our recent initiatives to support restaurants in this challenging environment."

And Barclays weighed in on the possible deal.

Barclays kept its Uber price target flat at $36, but said those shares could reach the firm's upside of $43 if it does complete an acquisition of Grubhub.

"Under an all-stock transaction, this would imply 2.3 shares of Uber per Grubhub share (above some of the ratios discussed in the press)," said analyst Deepak Mathivanan.

Jim Cramer said that he immediately called up Matt Maloney, CEO of Grubhub and said, "Matt, come on!"

Watch the video above to see what Cramer thinks about the deal.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer