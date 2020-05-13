StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Grubhub Merger Would Send Uber to $35

Katherine Ross

There was a lot of news around a possible deal between Uber and Grubhub on Tuesday. 

Uber revealed that it was looking to raise $750 million in a note offering on Wednesday, a day after reports that it was in discussions about a potential tie-up with food-delivery rival Grubhub

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, San Francisco-based Uber said it was proposing to offer $750 million of five-year senior notes, of which it will use the proceeds " for working capital and other general corporate purposes."

GrubHub, on Tuesday, was halted twice during intraday trading. The company released a statement following the second trading halt. 

"We remain squarely focused on delivering shareholder value. As we have consistently said, consolidation could make sense in our industry, and, like any responsible company, we are always looking at value-enhancing opportunities," GrubHub's statement said.

"That said, we remain confident in our current strategy and our recent initiatives to support restaurants in this challenging environment."

And Barclays weighed in on the possible deal. 

Barclays kept its Uber price target flat at $36, but said those shares could reach the firm's upside of $43 if it does complete an acquisition of Grubhub.

"Under an all-stock transaction, this would imply 2.3 shares of Uber per Grubhub share (above some of the ratios discussed in the press)," said analyst Deepak Mathivanan.

Jim Cramer said that he immediately called up Matt Maloney, CEO of Grubhub and said, "Matt, come on!"

Watch the video above to see what Cramer thinks about the deal.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - THURSDAY, MAY 14TH AT 11:30 AM ET
Save your spot for this one time only event! Jim Cramer will be opening his premium members only monthly call to the public in an effort to help investors like you navigate these complicated times. Live with Jim Cramer will feature Jim’s advice on how he has managed the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic, his investment playbook on where he thinks the market goes next, and his answers to your most pressing questions. Register today to ask Jim your question and attend the call! Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Believes Amazon Buying AMC Is Possibility

Jim Cramer weighs in on Amazon's reported interest in AMC.

Katherine Ross

by

Aol_xp

People Who Disagree with Elon Musk Reopening Short Tesla: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer says the majority of those arguing Tesla CEO Elon Musk shouldn't reopen are short the stock.

Daniel Kuhn

by

BillEnright

Tech Companies Will Follow Twitter's Footsteps, Says Jim Cramer

Twitter is allowing its employees to work from home permanently. Jim Cramer breaks down what it means for the stock and the future of Silicon Valley.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Thinks TikTok Is 'Hottest Company on Earth'

Who wins the battle of Quibi versus Tiktok? Jim Cramer calls TikTok the hottest company on Earth after Tencent reported earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: No Way That J.C. Penney Survives

How should investors approach J.C. Penney after it heads ever closer to bankruptcy. Jim Cramer says there's no way the retailer can survive.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Banks Could End Up With Really Bad Loan Book

Jim Cramer gives his latest thoughts on the bank stocks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I'm Looking Out for the People Who Were Me Before I Made Money

A second coronavirus relief bill is headed for a vote. Jim Cramer breaks down his takeaways after interviewing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Katherine Ross

PepsiCo Pulling Ads Has Everything to Do with Sports, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Disney, CBS, NBC and AT&T saying that as much as 50% of their third-quarter corporate ad spending on cable and broadcast TV may be at risk.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Elon Musk Is Right About Tesla Factory Reopening

Jim Cramer breaks down how to approach Tesla after Elon Musk sues Alameda County as its Fremont, California factory remains largely shuttered.

Daniel Kuhn

by

JBoss83

Jim Cramer: Be Long on Take-Two

There's one video game stock that stands out from the rest for Jim Cramer.

Katherine Ross