Jim Cramer to Tyson: If You Can't Protect Your Employees, You Can't Stay Open

Tyson (TSN) - Get Report was less than appetizing when the meat company reported earnings before Monday’s opening bell.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents on sales of $10.88 billion, missing second quarter estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Tyson has been in the headlines amid the coronavirus pandemic as a series of plant closures sparked fears of a meat shortage.

“During the quarter, we witnessed an unprecedented shift in demand from foodservice to retail, temporary plant closures, reduced team member attendance, and supply chain volatility as a result of the virus," said CEO Noel White in the earnings release.

Looking ahead, Tyson warned that “lower levels of productivity and higher costs of production” will likely continue to persist until the effects of the coronavirus are diminished.

“While we cannot anticipate how long the challenges presented by COVID-19 will persist, we remain focused on driving long-term growth. Our solid balance sheet, ample liquidity, scale and diversity continue to give us confidence in our long-term outlook,” White said.

As of the opening bell, Tyson stock was down 5.86% to $56.57.

How should you approach the second-largest meat producer in the world going forward?

