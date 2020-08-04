Jim Cramer: Twitter Has Become Unmanaged

Twitter said on Monday that a Federal Trade Commission complaint over data security could result in a loss of up to $250 million.

The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had set aside a $150 million accrual to account for the possible liabilities arising from the case.

Twitter said it received a draft complaint from the FTC on July 28 “alleging violations of the company’s 2011 consent order with the FTC and the FTC Act.”

According to the company, “The allegations relate to the company’s use of phone number and/or email address data provided for safety and security purposes for targeted advertising during periods between 2013 and 2019.”

Twitter said it "estimates that the range of probable loss in this matter is $150 million to $250 million.

As of now, “the matter remains unresolved, and there can be no assurance as to the timing or the terms of any final outcome,” Twitter said in the filing.

"I don't know what the hell is going on with Twitter," Jim Cramer said.

Cramer weighs in on what this means for investors in the video above.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: