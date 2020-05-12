Jim Cramer Says Twitter Is Trying to Do 'Responsible Thing'

Twitter is adding labels or warnings to false or misleading content about COVID-19.

The company announced the change in a blog post on Monday, saying that it will begin applying labels to false or misleading posts related to the pandemic, and removing them if the risk of harm is deemed severe.

"Earlier this year, we introduced a new label for Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media. Similar labels will now appear on Tweets containing potentially harmful, misleading information related to COVID-19. This will also apply to Tweets sent before today," wrote Twitter head of site integrity Yoel Roth and public policy head Nick Pickles in a blog post.

According to Twitter, misleading information related to COVID-19 will carry a label if the propensity for harm is deemed "moderate," and will be removed if deemed "severe." Disputed claims will carry either a label or a warning depending on the severity.

The labels will help to inform users that the information conflicts with the guidance of public health experts, and direct them to trusted information about the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter said. Unverified claims will carry no label.

In addition to breaking down a not-so-great quarter, Jim Cramer said this latest move from Twitter is an attempt to do the "responsible thing."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer